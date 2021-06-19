Emilia Clarke, ready to go back to being Qi’ra and to ‘Star Wars’

We all know that ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ didn’t exactly turn out well. In spite of everything, if there was something that received them well, it was the presence of Emilia Clarke, always known for her role in ‘Game of Thrones’. Despite acting as the love interest of a character who will later be in love with the beloved Princess Leia and, despite deciding for her interest rather than good old Han, Clarke managed to play the character who had everything to be hated the most. Dear that, well, the Han Solo played by Alden Ehrenreich.

Her character, Qi’ra, recently got its continuation in the Star Wars universe thanks to the comic. Since then, and given the large number of series and films planned for the universe, there are not few who believe that the role of Emilia Clarke in it could not have said its last word, even if it is far from Han Solo. Emilia spoke about these possible appearances of the character on the Happy Sad Confused podcast:

I haven’t heard anything. Absolutely nothing.

They may not be very encouraging statements but let’s not forget that this is Disney and otherwise it would be unimaginable even if a trailer of his own series were to come out tomorrow. We must stay with the good words of the English actress towards her character:

He loved Qi’ra. He loved her, really, really. He loved Han, he loved the story, he loved the people, he loved the experience.

Emilia also said that one of the problems of the project was that it was too big and with well-known characters outside of the film, in addition to the fact that all the spectators knew the difficulties and changes of direction of the project:

It was one of those where if you know too much about a celebrity, you’re going to see that movie and you’re thinking about how many kids Angelina Jolie has.

Remember that Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Bettany also appeared on the tape.

Everyone entered knowing our dirty laundry. And you couldn’t separate that gossip from the overall crazy experience that people enjoy posthumously.

Although he assures that he does not know anything or will appear in it, he was also happy that Disney + is going to have its own series dedicated to Donald Glover’s Lando:

A Lando series makes perfect sense. Give that man his own show! Yes!

We would be surprised if someone at Disney did not try to make Emilia Clarke, at some point or other, appear in that series, at the very least.

