Emilia Clarke reacts to the return of her Star Wars character

Actress Emilia Clarke played Qi’ra in the movie Han Solo: A Star Wars Story and now we will see the character again.

Probably Han Solo: A Star Wars Story It is the only box office failure of the series. Since it cost about 275 million dollars and only raised 392 million dollars worldwide. Although at least he gave us a great character like he is Qi’ra from Emilia clarke and left the ending open for more installments. But it seems that LucasFilm this story will not continue.

Now the character of Qi’ra from Emilia clarke come back in the comic Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters # 1 and the actress has been very happy:

“It means a lot. It means the absolute world. I know your backstory. I know their history. Maybe the movie didn’t get there, but it was a great honor and privilege to be part of that universe as an actress. So seeing the character really take it back to where it all came from, bringing it home to the family in that way, kind of cemented it. I didn’t expect to be so moved by that. “

What path can the character have?

Although they have added to Qi’ra from Emilia clarke in a comic, for now there are no plans to use it in any of the series or movies they are planning. But we can verify that it is alive in the events between the films The Empire Strikes Back Y Return of the Jedi. So it would not be so strange to see her a few years later in the series The Mandalorian or The Book of Boba Fett. Although we will have to wait to find out what she will contribute to the comics and thus we will discover if she is still the leader of Crimson dawn, a criminal organization that controlled Darth maul.

Meanwhile, the actress Emilia clarke continues with his film career and has now signed for Marvel studios and we will see her in the series Secret wars. Although for now it has not been revealed which character he will play.

The movie Han Solo: A Star Wars Story can currently be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform by following this link.

