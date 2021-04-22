Emilia Clarke moves to Marvel: ‘Game of Thrones’ actress could join Disney + series ‘Secret Invasion’

There are fewer and fewer movie and television stars who have not joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the franchise headed by Kevin Feige expands like the universe, the series that Marvel Studios is preparing for Disney + are the source of more and more signings. And now a Khaleesi is about to join their ranks.

As Variety advances, Emilia Clarke is about to close a deal to join ‘Secret Invasion’. It is not known which character the ‘Game of Thrones’ actress would play, but taking into account how interconnected the UCM is, it could be a superheroine that would have more importance in the future of the saga.

‘Secret Invasion’ will continue the plot seen in ‘Captain Marvel’ about the Skrulls and their infiltration among humans, something that has been happening for several decades. Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn reprise their roles as Nick Fury and Talos, while the increasingly impressive cast is completed by Kingsley Ben-Adir (‘A Night in Miami’, ‘The OA’), who will play the villain, and Queen Olivia Colman. The screenwriter of ‘Mr. Robot ‘Kyle Bradstreet will be the showrunner.

Life after ‘Game of Thrones’

Emilia Clarke joined ‘Game of Thrones’ without much experience behind her back, at the tender age of 24. The project spanned eight years and brought the British actress world fame and four Emmy Award nominations for her role as Daenerys Targaryen. It was a stage that several cast members have described as exhausting, and in fact many of them have taken a break after the end in 2019 (which coincided with the pandemic, probably forcibly lengthening the holidays).

Even so Clarke has not been quiet: she premiered in the theater with a new version of ‘The Seagull’ by Chekhov, and at the end of 2020 she joined the animated film ‘The Amazing Maurice’, adaptation of the book by Terry Pratchett ‘ The Amazing Maurice and His Wise Rodents’, part of the Discworld saga. Hugh Laurie, David Thewlis and Hugh Bonneville are among his co-stars as voice actors in this production of Sky which will hit UK theaters in 2022.

If he closes the deal, ‘Secret Invasion’ will be his first premier audiovisual production since the end of ‘Game of Thrones’. And she will not be alone in the MCU: her fellow HBO series Kit Harington and Richard Madden are part of the cast of ‘Eternals’, the Chloé Zhao film that we will see, if all goes well, in theaters in November.