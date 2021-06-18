Emilia Clarke knows nothing of a return of Qi’ra

The future of Star Wars will bring many series to Disney +, including one dedicated to Lando Calrissian in his version played by Donald Glover that we saw in “Han Solo: A Star Wars Story.” This raises the hopes of the fans that somehow the story arc that opened at the end of that film could be continued.

There have been rumors of a series about Scarlet Dawn (Crimson Dawn), which is not yet known if it will somehow be this same one from Lando, and this is what they have raised with the actress Emilia clarke. On the Happy Confused Podcast, via Star Wars News Net, the actress in charge of bringing Qi’ra to life was asked if she had heard of a potential comeback as Qi’ra in Lando’s series.

The actress responds negatively, assuring that she has heard absolutely nothing about a return of her character in a Star Wars series or movie.

I have not heard anything. […] Absolutely nothing. But a Lando series makes perfect sense, give that man his own series! Yes.

In this same conversation, in fact before being asked about a possible return, on the program the presenter Josh Horowitz commented on his perception that the movie “Han Solo: A Star Wars Story” which was so badly received at the time, I was getting more and more love as time went on. Clarke reacted with emotion to that comment and shared why she likes the movie so much:

That makes me so happy because… I loved Qi’ra. He loved her, really. I loved Han, I loved the story, I loved the people, I loved the experience. It was one of those where you know if you know a celebrity too much, and you go to see the movie and you only think about how many children Angelina Jolie has… And I feel like our movie is that. Everyone came in knowing what our dirty laundry was like. And you couldn’t separate that gossip from the overall experience, but I’m delighted that people are enjoying it posthumously.

Via information | Happy sad confused