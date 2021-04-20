Emilia Clarke joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Emilia clarke, renowned actress who played Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will participate in a new series for Disney Plus based on the comics of Secret invasion.

Emilia clarke joins Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Olivia Colman, who will also be on the series, which was announced last year. It will follow the events of the Skrulls, aliens that can change shape and integrate into society on Earth. We saw them for the first time in Captain Marvel.

In the comic published in 2008, Secret invasion saw dozens of superheroes being replaced by ill-intentioned Skrulls, unlike Marvel Studios productions where they are benevolent. It is unknown which parts of the general plot will be adapted to the future series.

Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn from Talos. Kyle Bradstreet will serve as showrunner and lead writer. Kevin Feige will also be a producer like all the other properties of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The information was confirmed to the Variety publication by sources close to the study.

In addition to Emilia clarke, the Hollywood Reporter published that Olivia colman, recognized actress winner of the Oscar award Best Actress of 2019 for the film The Favorite also joins the Marvel series. Colman She is probably best known for her role as Elizabeth II in the series The Crown of Netflix.

It is possible that the events at the end of WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision) connect directly with this new series. During one of the last scenes, we can see Monica Rambeau meet a Skrull, who tells her that someone upstairs (Nick Fury) wants to talk to her. The reference is to the space base you are building, known as SWORD

Emilia clarke She has been nominated for Emmy Awards four times for her work on Game of Thrones, where she played Daenerys Targaryen from 2011 to 2019. She also starred in films like Last Christmas, Terminator Genesis, and Me Before You.

