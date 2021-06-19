Emilia Clarke is sad and confused by the end of Game of Thrones

Actress Emilia Clarke has revealed how she felt about the reaction of fans to the end of the HBO series Game of Thrones.

It’s been 2 years since the series ended Game of Thrones and there are still people angry with its end and there are even initiatives to shoot alternative chapters. Now Emilia clarke wanted to talk about how she felt with all the controversy while promoting her new comic Mom mother of madness.

Perhaps the most shocking moment is when Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) she goes crazy and rampages King’s Landing with her dragon. This causes Jon Snow (Kit Harington), her nephew / lover kills her before the Iron Throne. She understands why some fans were angry about the end of the series. She also added that she is just an actress who was given a story to tell.

Emilia clarke She knows she had some autonomy on paper, yet the ending was the one the creatives decided on, as the writers had to determine her character’s narrative. However, she felt a “punch” when she read the scripts for the first time, despite her professional approach to the role, after a decade playing it, she wondered how fans of the series would react to the disappearance of her character. Emilia Clarke decided not to get involved in any commotion regarding the end of the series by not reading what people were saying.

I talked to Emilia Clarke about the GAME OF THRONES finale reaction. “I get why people were pissed.” Lots in here. Watch the whole chat at https://t.co/e84WokCDhq! And pre-order Emilia’s new comic, MOM !! pic.twitter.com/ngsyLmwVE3 – Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) June 16, 2021

The saga continues.

Although the series finale of Game of Thrones It did not end up liking at all, the franchise is still very popular, so they will make different programs, set in other times. Probably the one that stands out the most is House of the Dragon, where they will tell the story of the House Targaryen. That is, the ancestors of the character of Emilia clarke. Something that will undoubtedly be spectacular to see on the streaming platform HBO.

Did you like the end of Game of Thrones? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.