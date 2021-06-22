Emilia Clarke has many ideas for the character Qi’Ra from Star Wars

Once again, Emilia Clarke has spoken of her time in the Star Wars franchise to bring to life what was an old friendship from Han Solo’s past, Qi’ra. We saw her in “Han Solo: A Star Wars Story”, a film that also left its ending open to continue narrating stories with Darth Maul but that remained completely up in the air. There are suspicions that we may be able to see some of this in the future Lando series for Disney +, but not long ago Clarke denied that possibility by ensuring that he does not know anything about a potential return of Qi’ra.

In a new interview reviewing his past, included in the series “Game of Thrones” and where he has shared his illusion to live a ten-year stage in the Marvel Universe, he has looked back at the motivations of this character, and there have been many fan theories as seen in that Star Wars movie.

The actress addressed a fan theory that Qi’ra tipped off Enfys Nest during Han Solo and Beckett’s failed train robbery operation. Although she liked the idea, Clarke shared that it wasn’t until Han re-entered Qi’ra’s life that Qi’ra began to consider betraying Dryden Vos. It is here that the actress shares that she has written many ideas about what would be the story of Qi’ra.

Oh my God! That is very, very juicy. I wrote pages about Qi’ra, behind the scenes of Qi’ra, and all the other things that happened. But I think only when he sees Han does he realize there is a way out. That is what he was interpreting. Surely that’s where it was. I don’t think she felt strong enough at the time to go ahead and escape Dryden’s clutches.

Clarke stressed that seeing Han was what reminded Qi’ra of the life she may still have:

I think Han is the slap in the face that made him say, ‘I was a whole person. I was this other thing. Where have the last 3 years gone? ‘ So it was that kind of thing, but I think your theory is very good.

The actress also agreed that leaving Han in Savareen was a move Qi’ra made to keep her friend safe:

Yes, the ultimate sacrifice.

Fans have also speculated that Darth Maul’s threat to Qi’ra is what prompted his decision to leave Han, but Clarke insists that the character knew what he was doing before the confrontation with Dryden:

One hundred percent. She had to have a plan before, you know what I mean? He had to get into that situation with his own agenda and with his own plan, which the public discovers later.

