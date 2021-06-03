Emilia Clarke explains what led her to join the cast of Secret Invasion

This past April the news of the actress’s incorporation jumped Emilia clarke to the cast of the series “Secret Invasion”. The Marvel Studios series is forming a very interesting cating that will have to be seen with what surprises us, considering that many of them are possibly Skrulls.

Marvel at the moment has not told much about this Disney + series that will begin filming in a matter of a few months, and in fact, now the first official statements of one of the actors involved arrive. Specifically, one of the new names that are added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to the series, such as Clarke.

Building on the launch of her upcoming Image Comics miniseries MOM: Mother of Madness, which will publish its first issue next month, Comic Book has interviewed the actress. Logically, the moment has been used to ask Clarke what attracted her to “Secret Invasion,” and to Marvel in general. The actress confirms her participation in the series and breaks into praise for what Marvel and the team behind the series are.

I think what they’re doing now is very exciting and cool, and is at the forefront. I feel like they are like the apple of this world Clarke explains of Marvel. Being part of that family is like saying, ‘Oh my God, I’m in the cool kid group. This is great’. Sincerely, the people who are doing this is what made me want to do it really. I think everyone’s heart and head are in the right place with this.

Secret Invasion is expected to be inspired by the 2008 comic book arc of the same name, with all the action revolving around Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) as they take on an invasion of Skrulls that They change shape and they have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. In addition to Clarke, the new cast members will be Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott.

The series is scheduled to begin filming this fall in the UK and Europe. Following her will be Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot) as lead writer and showrunner. Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim share the address of the six episodes that will have the series.

For now, it still has no official release date, but there is talk of 2022.

