Emilia Clarke confirmed her participation in Secret Invasion and said why

One of the most recognized actresses of the moment, Emilia Clarke, revealed that she will be in the next Marvel and Disney + series, Secret Invasion, but also gave details of why.

Secret invasion is one of the most anticipated productions of Marvel studios. The series will follow the relationship between Nick fury (Samuel L. Jackson), the Skrull and the Land. However, one of the reasons why it is so all the rage is because of its bulky cast.

One of the most recognized members of the cast is Emilia clarke, who despite being only 34 years old, has made his way into Hollywood. The actress has been a main part of productions such as game of Thrones, Solo: A Star Wars Story Y Terminator: Genesis. However, there was no official confirmation of the British participation in the series.

Thus, the artist prepared to affirm that she will be present in the cast, but that there was also a reason for it. This is why in an interview for the medium Comic bookClarke decided to explain her inclusion in the project.

“I think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and cool, and that’s why it’s at the forefront. I feel like they are like him Manzana from this world. Being a part of that family feels like, ‘OMG I’m in the crowd of cool kids. That’s so cool. ‘ Honestly speaking, the people who are doing this are what pushed me to want to do it. I think everyone’s heart and head are in the right place with this one, ”he said.

Also, other celebrities like Olivia colman, Kingsley ben-adir Y Killian Scott they have also joined the production.

Finally, one of the points that remains a great mystery is the role that each of them will play. Even so, it is believed that Clarke could, due to his level of interpretation, assume a quite important role. Theories suggest that it is the Skrull queen Veranke or the commander of SWORD, Abigail Brand.

