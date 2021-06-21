Emilia Clarke can’t give details of her Marvel Studios buttress

Signing with Marvel Studios is a great opportunity for Emilia Clarke, but at the same time it is a great responsibility not to reveal details of her character.

Safety in Marvel studios is very strict, since they do not want anything of their productions to be revealed before the premieres so as not to ruin the experience for the fans. Some actors are capable of keeping secrets very well, but on the other hand there are others who have to do a great exercise of self-control in order not to say any SPOILERS. It seems that Emilia clarke is from the second group.

In a recent interview, Emilia clarke commented on the great secrecy around the series Secret invasion from Marvel studios. In fact, for now it is not even known which character the actress who has played Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, Qi’ra in Han Solo: A Star Wars Story and Sarah Connor in Terminator: Genesis.

“The first people I spoke to with Marvel Studios were their security team … I live in fear that something will happen, I’m going to say something and they will be angry … I play a character that I love everything about her.”

What will the series be about?

For now we do not have many details about the plot of Secret Invasion, but we know that we will be able to see Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben mendelsohn such as Talos, which must be added to Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Christopher McDonald Y Killian Scott.

The plot will revolve around the Skrulls that are on Earth and that have gradually infiltrated positions of power within SHIELD, SWORD and the United States Government. The last time we saw one of them, it was in the series WandaVision, when an FBI agent reveals herself to be an alien and tells Monica rambeau (Teyonah Parris) that Nick fury wants to talk to her. For now it is not known if the Skrulls They are allies of humans or they will try to conquer us. But what is clear is that it will be a very interesting story.

For now it is speculated that Emilia clarke will play Abigail brand, a comic book character linked to SWORD. While his true identity is confirmed, we can see all the movies and series of Marvel studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform by following this link.