Emil Meek and four other fighters are released by the UFC

Credit: Dave Mandel / Sherdog.com.

It seems that the rounds of layoffs have been reactivated in the UFC.

MMA Fighting was able to confirm this afternoon that the organization has dispensed with the services of Emil meek (1 – 3), Lara Procópio (1 – 2), Roque Martinez (0 – 3), Alexander Yakovlev (3 – 6) and Joe ellenberger (eleven).

Notice

Meek ended his two-year inactivity by returning to the Octagon in February 2020 with a unanimous decision loss to Jake matthews.

The Norwegian, who has a loss on his record against Kamaru usman, current Welterweight champion, says goodbye to the promotion with a single victory, which was on the judges’ scorecards before Jordan mean in the Preliminaries of UFC 206.

Procópio, a Brazilian flyweight, comes from competing just two weeks ago in the UFC Las Vegas 29, where he added his second promotional loss in the form of a technical submission at the hands of the Australian prospect Casey o’neill.

Martinez, the first representative from Guam to fight for the UFC, leaves the company without having achieved a single victory in three appearances.

Yakovlev, a 35-year veteran, has not fought since UFC 252, where he suffered his fourth defeat in his last five appearances when he was subdued by the Spanish Joel alvarez.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement