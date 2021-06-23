Emil Forsberg’s goal in Sweden vs Poland of the Eurocup 2021 (Video)

Sweden and Poland dispute, a tense duel in which both teams arrive alive, to qualify for the next round, in which the first will seek the leadership of Group E and the second, a saving victory that will put them in the round of 16.

Quickly in the game the Swedes took the advantage, with a goal of dresses, because 2 minutes into the game the Leipzig footballer, Emil Frsberg put the Scandinavians ahead.

The Swedish attacker found the ball, after a series of rebounds on the edge of the area, fortuitously the ball was lying down so that with an accurate left-handed shot, the Sweden National Team would be up on the scoreboard.

