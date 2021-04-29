Emery knows what is done in the Europa League

04/29/2021 at 12:15 PM CEST

Nice game that awaits us at the Estadio de The ceramic. Two of the teams that play the most vertical football in Europe face off and watch this Europa League as one of the great opportunities of the season. The Villarreal is sustained in the experience of Unai emery -trim champion of the competition with Sevilla- to dream of achieving the greatest achievement in its history. The Gunners, meanwhile, want to save the season with a team of old acquaintances of Spanish football led by the coach Mikel Arteta, but with cracks like Ødegaard or Dani ceballos.

Despite all these presences, Villarreal leaves as favorites -by a narrow margin- against Arsenal, paying for their victory in the first leg match. 2.50. Of course, let’s not go upstairs because the British are favorites to reach the final of the Europa League, or what is the same to win the tie, to 1.66. Both teams have certain similarities in their game. Up they have gunpowder with highly contrasted forwards, in the midfield their midfielders are all touch and in defense is where the weak point is.

We are going to think that the tie is going to be beautiful, with goals and that no one is going to betray their style. In the scorers’ market we find great opportunities for this match, starting with the goal of Gerard Moreno to 2.50. The striker lives a moment full of form and is even ahead of Paco Alcacer in goal predictions. On the part of Arsenal they quote exactly the same both Lacazette What Aubameyang your goal at any time to 2.70. The two strikers each add three goals in European competition, being a questionable background for their performance in Premier League.

Very open super quotas

For this match, Betfair has enabled the Superquotas with the aim that its users maximize their profits to the extreme. In this match we start with odds that see the triumph of Arsenal, who if they win this match 0-1 or 0-2 -a perfectly possible result- to 6.00. We like the scoring alternative of a Nketiah that he also has three goals in the Europa League and that he has earned the right to start. If the young Arsenal striker scores first we would take a loot of 7.00.

Gerard Moreno aims to be the key man of the match. The Spanish international striker has several improved odds in his name and if he scores two or more goals we would get a fee of 11.00. Another option is that Gerard Moreno and Carlos Bacca each make 2 or more shots between the three clubs at 7.50. Keep in mind that this could be perfectly the choice in the lead of Emery falling down the path of Paco Alcácer of the title.

In the quota sector to break the bank we have a combined one with possibilities of leaving although the meeting would have to be a correcalles and it prays that Nicolas Pépé, Bukayo saka Y Emile smith-rowe each make 1 or more shots between the three suits at odds 9.00. If we want to try the final grind, we must not doubt that Villarreal can get a great result at home as a 3-1. The Real MadridWithout going any further, he achieved it in the Champions League quarter-finals against Liverpool. If this happens we can target a stratospheric quota of 17.00.