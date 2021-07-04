Emerson Palmieri, a European champion to replace the Spinazzola train

07/04/2021 at 4:36 PM CEST

Emerson Palmieri, left back of Chelsea (Champions League champion), will enter the game this Tuesday in the semi-finals of the European Championship between Italy and Spain, with the complicated challenge of replacing Leonardo Spinazzola, who broke the Achilles tendon in his left foot after establishing himself as one of the great protagonists of the tournament.

In Italy they did not hesitate to classify as a sports “tragedy” the serious injury suffered by Spinazzola in the quarterfinal duel of the European Championship, won 2-1 against Belgium. The “azzurri” lost, by far, the best player of their tournament, a real train down the left wing that was twice chosen “star of the match” in four games.

Although his favorite leg is the right one, Spinazzola He built his career as a left-back, with great games at Atalanta that opened the doors to Juventus, the team that trained him in his quarry before sending him to several Italian teams to gain experience.

He went to Rome in 2019, where he continued to be the protagonist of very great performances, despite the fact that his career has been marked by a long series of injuries. He tore the cruciate ligament in one knee in 2018 and in recent years has been held back by various muscle problems.

When he’s at 100%, he’s one of the best full-backs in Europe. He proved it at this European Championship, with outstanding performances that made a key contribution to Italy along the way, with five wins out of five, towards the semi-finals.

He was voted best player of the match against Turkey, in the opening match, and against Austria. His one-on-one skill perfectly complemented the work of winger Lorenzo Insigne, free to move towards the center of the field to make room for his teammate.

But last Friday, fifteen minutes from the end of the game against Belgium, Spinazzola was seriously injured in a sprint and retired on a stretcher in tears. He knew that it was something serious and the tests confirmed the worst of the prognoses: rupture of the achilles tendon and necessary operation. At least four months out of work await him and his Eurocup is over.

His teammates, his coach, the president of the Italian Federation (FIGC) and many Serie A clubs sent him messages of encouragement and wished him well for this new challenge.

His withdrawal will change the balance for Italy. It will be up to Emerson Palmieri to replace him in the match against Spain.

The Brazilian-born full-back faces a demanding challenge, but he comes from an excellent season at Chelsea, ending with the title of European champion.

This year he has played six of the thirteen games that gave Chelsea the title and signed on the counterattack the final 2-0 goal with which the men of German Thomas Tuchel eliminated Atlético Madrid in the second round.

Less offensive compared to Spinazzola, Emerson has excellent technique and good speed, as well as having physical strength with his 180 centimeters tall.

In this Eurocup Emerson has played the match of the group stage against Wales, finished with a 1-0 victory, and this Tuesday he will be guided by his teammate and friend Jorge Frello “Jorginho”, with whom he triumphed at Chelsea.

He will try to ensure that Italy does not miss Spinazzola and prolong his European dream, on the way to a European Championship title that has been missing since 1968.