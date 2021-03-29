Emerging Market Hard Currency Debt Trading Volume Drops 11% in 2020: Association

Bloomberg

Biden to reveal big spending plan with tough battle ahead

(Bloomberg) – US President Joe Biden will reveal this week the scope and ambitions of his plans to expand and reorient government, setting the stage for a bitter fight on Capitol Hill that could define his presidency. on Wednesday in Pittsburgh the framework for a major infrastructure and jobs program, and later in the week it will provide the first glimpse of its 2022 budget, which promises to redirect federal funding to areas such as climate change and healthcare. the first concrete details of Biden’s plan to review federal spending, in a sales pitch without the immediacy of the pandemic emergency that he had for the approval of his first package. To be successful, Biden will have to convince the public and lawmakers of a trillion-dollar investment in infrastructure and social safety nets, along with a revamp of the tax code to help address funding needs and growing inequality. “Successful presidents, better than me, have succeeded, in large part, because they know how to choose the right times for what they are doing,” Biden said Thursday when asked why he was seeking approval of the massive spending package in rather than other legislative priorities, such as gun control. Infrastructure is “the place where we can significantly increase American productivity while also providing really good jobs.” While Biden has made clear that his plans will include changes in fiscal policy to help fund what advisers have been doing. Presented as a long-term program of approximately $ 3 trillion, how specific it will be on Wednesday is uncertain. His budget plan will also not include a comprehensive breakdown of the spending increases for each agency that the Administration is seeking. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on “Fox News Sunday” that Biden will present his infrastructure plan this week. , and by the end of April, it will unveil social initiatives that include healthcare and childcare. Republican lawmakers are already showing strong opposition to Biden’s intentions as they seek to build a case against tax and spending increases ahead of the US elections. midterm in 2022. The Republican Party needs only one Senate seat and a few in the House of Representatives to regain control of Congress and cripple the rest of Biden’s agenda. And even holding the Democrats together will be a challenge. , given growing deficit concerns among moderates and growing demands for higher spending by progressives White House aides have discussed the possibility of splitting Biden’s proposal, called “Rebuild Better,” into two separate bills, after Republicans pointed out that they thought the Administration was trying to force the ” social infrastructure ”, such as the care of children and the elderly. The idea: a bill with strong bipartisan appeal, focused on physical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, waterways and broadband internet, and the other with tax benefits for the poor and a strengthening of the social safety net. The latter, which would feature the largest tax increases since 1993, would likely require unified party approval.To enact part of the jobs bill, Senate Democrats could use the same budget tool they used to pass the bill. of stimulus with only 51 votes, including the support of the vice president, Kamala Harris. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is exploring whether he has the option to do more than one budget reconciliation bill by Sept. 30, according to a Schumer aide.Original Note: Biden to Reveal Major Spending Plan With Big Battle Ahead (1) For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. © 2021 Bloomberg LP