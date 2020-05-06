The world of biopics is on fire. Ever since Bohemian Rhapsody appeared on the big screen, film production houses have rediscovered this gold mine. After the movie starring Rami Malek, Rocketman, the drama based on the life of Elton John, and several others were now added to a waiting list such as Aretha Franklin and the Bee Gees.

Now, a biopic emerges from the darkness for all heavy metal fans. Ozzy Osbourne’s son Jack has just confirmed that a biographical film about the “Prince of Darkness” and his relationship with his wife Sharon Osbourne is in development.

“Absolutely, there are things in motion right now to make it happen.”Jack said during an appearance on The Jasta Show, while being quarantined at his home.

“I think that in the next few months, you will probably see something coming up about it. But we still haven’t landed (in a studio). So, we cross our fingers. ”

When asked who would play him in the movie, Jack said, “I think in the time period it would happen, it would be a boy. Therefore, it would not be as prominent. It will be more about my mom and dad making their way around the world. (Me) I would be at the bottom just being annoying. “

It was around 2019 when a biopic of the great Ozzy Osbourne was discussed for the first time. Back then, Sharon told Variety that a movie was being developed about her life with Ozzy.

“I don’t want to make another rock and roll movie, sex, drugs and money about a musician”Sharon said. “That is not what I am doing. There has not been a movie about a woman who really works on the management side – that’s a true story – and someone who succeeds despite the problems and comes out on the other side. ”

In January, Sharon confirmed that the film was among her top priorities for 2020. So it is just a matter of this film developing and we see a true story from the life of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

