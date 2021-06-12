Emerging companies discard the El Salvador route and maintain their commitment to digital currencies

The great theme of the cryptocurrency market in recent days has been, without a doubt, El Salvador’s decision to accept bitcoin as legal tender. The movement of the Central American republic has been observed with marked interest by the crypto community, where the event is considered as a turning point for digital assets, while it has been received with suspicion of organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Other neighboring countries, such as Paraguay and Panama have shown their willingness to take a similar step, but the vast majority of emerging markets continue to bet on sovereign digital currencies.

In the next three years, the central banks representing a fifth of the world’s population plans to issue digital currencies. Many of the most advanced are in developing countries, according to the BIS (Bank for International Settlements): in the retail sector, nine of the top 10; and in the wholesaler, five of the top 10. The leading digital currency projects in this development are currently taking place in China, Korea, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates.

One of the most relevant aspects of this process is that either of the two routes involves a solution to financial exclusion that usually occurs in these regions. In El Salvador, without going any further, 70% of the population is not banked, so bitcoin represents the “opening of the formal economy for the majority,” says Alejandro Zala, Bitpanda’s country manager in Spain. “It is a fact that financial inclusion is a key point to achieve economic growth and development of a society,” argues the expert.

In other emerging regions, more than 50% of adults do not have a bank account. The digital currencies in which governments and central banks work “could substantially reduce transaction costs and allow more economic activities,” emphasize experts from Bank of America.

In addition, online currencies can also reduce the cost of so-called remittances (a major source of income in many of these markets). Based on data from the BIS, based on a sample of 112 countries, the average total cost of a cross-border transfer of capital from developing regions of $ 200 is more than 10%. These additional burdens for developing countries amount to about $ 50 billion annually. “If they can be saved, it would be a considerable gain for the population,” reason from Bank of America.

In the Philippines or Ukraine, for example, remittances account for 10% of GDP. If current transaction costs are 10%, this would represent 1% of national wealth, “a substantial part of which could be saved with the use of digital currencies,” they argue.

In addition, competition from digital currencies is increasing pressure on the banking sector to innovate and improve the access and quality offered to current and potential customers. “Banks in many emerging countries have traditionally been too dependent on the easy bargain of wide interest rate spreads, often even lending to the government rather than the private sector. Now, entities are developing faster payment systems, with access to their accounts through mobile applications, or with cross-border transfers “, elaborate the analysts of the US bank.

WHAT ABOUT THE RISKS?

But not all are advantages, the Bank of America analysis team also highlights potential risks. The most prominent is dollarization or the use of foreign currencies, which is already “a major problem for macroeconomic and financial stability in many emerging markets”, and could “Get worse” if digitization “facilitates access to foreign currencies”.

It is likely that Sovereign Crypto Currencies Increase That “Dollarization” “By making access to currencies other than that of national legal tender technically easier and also more difficult for national authorities to prevent,” the analysts elaborate. In addition, “opening and transferring to a digital wallet is faster and more accessible than opening and transferring to a bank account abroad,” they conclude.