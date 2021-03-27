Emergency service that works in the Suez Canal fights against time and the tide

By Anthony Deutsch

AMSTERDAM, March 26 (Reuters) – The Dutch emergency response team hired to release the massive ship blocking the Suez Canal has carried out some spectacular operations, including lifting the Russian nuclear submarine Kursk from the bottom of the Barents Sea, but says that this is one of the most complicated.

Weighing 200,000 tonnes unladen, the Ever Given is the heaviest vessel Smit Salvage, a subsidiary of Dutch maritime services company Boskalis contracted for the rescue, has ever faced in its nearly 180-year history.

Smit Salvage, which has real-time emergency response teams around the world, has helped recover or salvage dozens of ships and free stranded freighters, ferries and tankers.

Although no lives are at stake this time, the huge economic stakes on one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes make the urgency of the situation critical.

Boskalis CEO Peter Berdowski, who has likened the operation to saving a stranded whale, will have to come up with a plan that is acceptable to the shipowner, insurance companies and the Egyptian Suez Canal authority.

The Ever Given has run aground at both ends and early attempts to move it with tugboats showed that it would not easily move from its diagonal position on a narrow stretch of the canal.

“It is a difficult puzzle, because the ship is being pressured by unnatural forces. We do not want it to capsize or break in half during operations,” he explained.

Experts are divided on how the narrow tidal window will help in the coming days in efforts to refloat the ship, which can carry up to 20,000 containers.

Clemens Schapeler of global logistics platform Transporeon said: “I think it will most likely be refloated on Sunday or Monday. But the worst case scenario (remaining stuck for weeks) is a real possibility.”

The Suez Canal Authority is mobilizing dredging vessels to remove sand or other materials from under the bow and stern. The hardness of the material and the ability to position the ships effectively will determine the speed of that operation.

THE BEST OPTIONS

A team from the Netherlands boarded the boat on Thursday to collect the first readings and is calculating the best options.

Officials involved in the operation told Reuters that the first step would be to remove the fuel and oversized ballast to lighten the ship’s weight, in combination with sand dredging, and then try to get the ship afloat.

If those initial measures fail and the ship remains stuck, its cargo will have to be removed from several thousand containers in a job that sources warned could take weeks.

In 2012, Smit and the Italian Tito Neri removed fuel from the cruise ship Costa Concordia, which was carrying more than 4,000 passengers and crew when it hit a rock and had stability problems when passing through the Tuscan island of Giglio.

“Time is the deciding factor here. The ship itself has not been damaged, but the blockade has caused enormous damage,” said Peter Berdowski, Boskalis CEO. “The time factor has rarely weighed as heavily as with Ever Given.”

(Additional reporting by Bart Meijer, Toby Sterling and Jonathan Saul. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)