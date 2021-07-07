Emergency operated? Luis Miguel after spectacular mishap | Instagram

According to a medical report recently revealed, Luis Miguel would have undergone emergency surgery after presenting a spectacular accident, according to reports, a fall was the cause of the injuries that took him to the operating room.

A well-known presenter would reveal more details about the incident that would lead Luis Miguel to undergo surgery on the shoulder after submitting a drop in Beverly Hills, revealed this Monday the host of “El Gordo y la Flaca”.

Information that transcended until last Tuesday, when the driver Raul de Molina, provided further details about the reasons why the mexican singer and “Puerto Rican”, he would have remained hospitalized after addressing the issue of his whereabouts just a few days ago.

Where was it operated?

The so-called “Sol de México”, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, would have been “operated on in an emergency at a hospital in Los Angeles,” shared De Molina.

Luis Miguel went to Los Angeles, there he fell and injured his shoulder, they had to take him to the hospital in Santa Monica, said Lili Estefán’s colleague, Raúl de Molina.

As indicated by the legendary presenter of the popular entertainment program transmitted by “Univisión”, the interpreter of songs such as “When the sun warms up”, “Hasta que me forget”, “La Inconditional”, “Now you can leave”, to mention a few , would have been immediately admitted to the operating room.

Other media such as “Sale el Sol” reported that the alleged fall would have been in the bathroom of the suite he occupied upon his return to “Los Angeles.”

According to the opinions of witnesses, the singer’s fracture was so important that the pain would cause him to cry, according to international media.

How did it happen?

So far no more details are known about the incident of the 51-year-old artist, who surely was injured in a significant way when he had to be operated on.

According to reports, this would occur on Sunday:

We do not know exactly the details of how he injured his shoulder, but he did have to go to the hospital and there he is in a suite that obviously no one can enter, even he himself went to a pharmacy where he collected all the medications that were sent to him in the hospital and he went there to recover.

It should be reiterated that it was recently learned that LuisMi voluntarily requested to leave the medical center where he was to avoid confronting the media.

This, they assure, after realizing that the news of his incident would have already circulated and very soon he would have the press hanging around him in the hospital.

Therefore, after having undergone a review by the doctors, the former partner of “La Chule”, and in turn father of his two children, Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula, was finally discharged.

They even commented that to expedite his departure, it was a close to Gallego Basteri who was in charge of collecting the medications at a pharmacy near the hospital where he would have been operated, the alleged person in charge left the establishment as quickly as possible.

Currently, they suggest that “Micky” would continue his recovery in a Beverly Hills hotel. Possibly, the “music star” would be accompanied by his collaborators and security guards, in addition to his partner, Mercedes Villador.

The Argentine model with whom just a few days ago, TvNotas magazine claimed that the oldest of the distant Gallego Basteri brothers was spending time in Acapulco.

According to the publication, an interview in which Gallego Basteri assured was confined in a luxurious hotel in Acapulco, from which he did not leave for fear of contagion and from where he implemented high measures, even to receive visits or even to go out to the bar of the hotel.

After having spent a long time in the United States and after his break with the model and showgirl, Millie Gould, who they say would have changed him for a man 10 years younger than Luis Miguel, with whom he would also come for some years ” cheating on him. ”

Now, the Mexican idol will comfort himself in the arms of a blonde model and nutrition student, Mercedes Picky Villador, 41, born in Misiones, Argentina, until what is known today about her.