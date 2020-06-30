With every hour spent in Barcelona, ​​a new bomb explodes. Now, Josep María Bartomeu has traveled to Quique Setién’s home to hold an emergency meeting to talk about the problems that exist within the culé locker room.

According to RAC1, Josep María Bartomeu, Eric Abidal, Javier Bordas (manager responsible for the first template) and Óscar Grau (CEO of Barcelona) moved to Quique Setién’s house to know his version of the rifirrafes that occurred during the game in which the Catalans drew 2-2 against Celta in Balaídos.

This information points to the president of Barcelona wanted to convey his support and trust to the Cantabrian technician. The intention of Josep María Bartomeu is to put out the fires that are being presented to you to have a calm season finale as possible in which Barça continues to fight to win the League and also fight for the Champions League in August.

The images that were seen from Leo Messi and Rakitic making Eder Sarabia ugly have caused the template to explode and hold a meeting to talk about what happened. And it is that this event has shown that Quique Setién has lost strength in relation to footballers and distancing is a realityAlthough they will try to finish the season with the greatest possible harmony.