BRASILIA – The increase in unemployment and poverty will demand a stronger social policy from the government in the post-crisis period of covid-19, acknowledges the Economic Policy secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Adolfo Sachsida, in an interview with Estadão / Broadcast. He warns, however, that the R $ 600 emergency aid for informal workers “is not meant to be long-lived” and any future program will only have space in the Federal Budget after the review of other expenses. “We have to review social programs that transfer money from poor to rich “, he says.

Sachsida avoided listing the initiatives that are in the sights of the economic team, but called on members of the academy to assist in this debate instead of just criticizing the spending ceiling, a mechanism that limits the advance of expenses to inflation. “People at the university need to call responsibility and point out programs that are not efficient,” he says.

Even if the crisis continues, Sachsida believes that the country will need to resume the reform agenda. The secretary also admits that, even if the economy reopens, it is still unclear what the Brazilian consumer behavior will be. “Some sectors are going to have permanent losses,” he says. Check out the main parts of the interview:

Mr. last week he defended a strong social safety net for the post-pandemic moment. How is this debate being conducted by the Ministry of Economy, given the fiscal limitation?

The pillar that supports the fiscal side of our economy is the spending ceiling. This macrofiscal pillar has been preserved. The idea is that all the programs that we have done for fiscal impact are transient, and they all inevitably end this year. Emergency relief for informals was designed to last for three months because, when you take data, for example, from families living in households where more than half of the income comes from the informal sector, the estimated loss of income with social distance it is somewhere between 70% and 80%. As soon as we saw this problem, it was essential to draw something very powerful and very fast. It was in this context that emergency aid was designed. He’s not meant to be long-lived. It is designed to last three months and is over. The fiscal impact policies implemented during the pandemic are transitory because the crisis is transitory. Now, the pandemic is over, the time has come for some important debates for our society. There is no fiscal space for us to spend more.

But how to strengthen the social assistance network?

Who leads this discussion is the Ministry of Citizenship. What I warned is that some debates are important to have. Are we not transferring a lot of money from the poor to the rich? I think we are. This has to change. We have to do social policy in the right way.

And how does that change?

We have to review some social programs that, in my view, transfer money from the poor to the rich. You have to do the opposite. It is no use thinking that you have more money to spend. We have to improve our efficiency, do more with less. How do you do this? Reviewing social programs that are not efficient. What we need to do is to take the money we are spending badly and put in programs where we spend it well. There are several programs in Brazil that are poorly focused. What we need is to review these programs, making the money get to where it really is needed.

What do you think of the unification of social programs?

This is the way. Unify everything in one place. We have to work better to properly align incentives.

Does the plan include revising the salary allowance?

I don’t want to name names because it’s not the time, yet. Now is the time for my friends at the academy to also call a little responsibility. I’m sorry, here I will be very honest. The spending ceiling is here to stay. It’s time for people at the university to stop talking badly about the spending ceiling and start talking well about how we’re going to keep it up. It is time, for example, for my friends at the university, my friends who are in research institutes, to start helping Brazil by saying ‘look, program A is spending a lot of money and is transferring money from the poor to the rich, it’s time to end program A and transfer it to that program that helps the poor ‘. I will not be quoting program names now. But whoever is at the gym could be doing this, and I hope they do. It’s my request. Brazil needs this help. I see a lot of people at the university who spend a lot of time talking about the spending ceiling. Pay attention, the spending ceiling is here to stay. Now, I ask for help. Since the roof is here to stay, start talking about programs that are not efficient. I want an honest debate.

Is Simples one of these programs under review? Microenterprises are suffering a lot from the crisis.

What is in my head is not a drawing already ready, it is much more an invitation to debate. When you look at it, given the magnitude of this crisis, you know that unemployment will increase, that you will need a stronger social policy and that you will also have a problem with the number of companies going bankrupt. So what I was saying is that we were going to need better designed employment policies, a more efficient social policy and a better bankruptcy law. Strictly speaking, the idea is not much of Simples, no, because we have to preserve the spending ceiling, and Simples is a tax expense. Tinkering with Simples does not open space on the ceiling. What we need is to improve the allocation of what is actually spent.

What can be improved about judicial recovery in Brazil?

We have to work together with Congress. Unfortunately, the number of bankruptcies resulting from this pandemic is going to be high. We will need a very efficient Bankruptcy Law in order to be able to quickly reallocate the capital that is in one sector to another sector. If we spent five, ten years discussing the bankruptcy of a company, we are going to have very severe problems in the economy. Now it is working on the bill that is already there in the Chamber.

Like mr. Do you see the impacts already felt by the economy and the scenario ahead? The BC warned that the recovery may be marked by comings and goings.

Unfortunately, Brazil and the rest of the world will emerge from this crisis, poorer and more indebted. There are four places in which Brazil needs to pay close attention. We must have more efficient employment policies, because unemployment will increase. We have to have a more efficient social policy, because poverty will increase. We have to have a more efficient judicial reorganization law, because the number of bankruptcies will increase. And we have to be more efficient in the credit market. Given that we don’t have space to spend more and we are going to keep the spending ceiling, what is left? The reforms. We are in a country where every ten households, one has no water. Come on, that’s not possible. We have to move forward on this sanitation agenda. We have to move forward with the privatization of Eletrobras, privatizations and concessions. Opening up the economy, improving our fiscal consolidation issues, reviewing tax exemptions. We have to have a more efficient tax system. We have, above all, to stop transferring money from the poor to the rich in Brazil.

But how to reconcile this with the still uncertain duration of the crisis?

Our measures are designed to last three, four months. We are aware of that. If the duration of the crisis passes this period, some other measures will have to be considered. But a significant part of the measures has already been taken. What is strictly missing? Credit for micro and small companies, which has already been approved by the Chamber, the president is already sanctioning. This first wave of interventions was robust and arrived in time to preserve lives, jobs and businesses. Now is the time to check if something is missing, some adjustment. But even if the crisis lasts much longer, we cannot escape an indisputable truth. Our country needs a series of reforms, and I think that, after that first moment of the pandemic, which runs until June, July, we will have to face this. Even if the pandemic continues. I am convinced that Minister Paulo Guedes, President Jair Bolsonaro, President of the Chamber, Rodrigo Maia, President of the Senate (Davi Alcolumbre), all of them working together will be able to implement a reformist agenda starting in August in Brazil. It will be a difficult year, it is important to make this clear. But if we do our homework this year, we will have a better year ahead.

Is there room for reduction of tax exemptions in a situation in which a good part of the industry is lagging behind?

Here we also have to do a mea-culpa. Perhaps you have not made it so clear why you want to review exemptions. When you want to review a tax expense, it is not because you are bad and you want to increase tax. If tax spending works, employment and production increase, it is one thing. But in several cases, these tax expenditures imply transferring money from all over Brazil to a specific group. In this delicate moment of public accounts, it is wrong to do that. We will work hard, with a lot of transparency and a lot of debate, showing some exemptions that do not make sense. And inviting Congress to help us review this. I am very convinced that this will be an opportunity to review several things that I think are inappropriate.

Is the review of tax expenditures more difficult or easier after the crisis?

It becomes more transparent. And transparency is always the first step towards advancement. In that sense, it entered the radar of the whole society. Of course, those who are going to lose these tax advantages may not like it so much. But it is a question for Brazilian society. Do you want to keep this policy that costs so much? For me to maintain this policy, we cannot maintain this other. Society will choose.

The Planalto Palace approached the Centrão, this has two consequences. One is the construction of the base, which can be useful for approving measures of interest to the government, and another is the pressure from Centrão to increase spending in the post-crisis moment. How will the economic area deal with this? How will the dialogue be?

I understand very little about politics. The parliamentary advisory is the part of the relationship with Congress. What I can say with absolute certainty is that no spending pressure has come on me. What arrived is what Minister Paulo Guedes always says: Adolfo, we need a set of pro-market measures. In the same way that we designed measures to combat the crisis, we must have measures for economic recovery. There is a very clear consensus here that there is no fiscal space. I’m sure we can do a lot without spending more. That is my task. Show that this is possible.

There is a debate on how and when to reopen the economy. But there is the behavior of people, if they are going to consume. How does the Ministry of Economy view this issue?

We are studying and looking very carefully at the international experience. I asked the staff to review the texts that analyze the Spanish flu crisis. There is a group that is studying this, how the recovery took place, how the consumption pattern was. I also asked how it is possible to have measures to improve the allocation part. But there is this doubt. Some sectors, even when the economy returns, will suffer permanent losses. What we are seeing is a structural paradigm break. That is why it is so difficult to predict how much GDP growth will be. There are two major uncertainties. The first is when the economy will come back, allow it to reopen. Then, even if it reopens, it is not clear what will be people’s behavior. I’ll give you an example that is easy to understand: cinemas. Let’s assume it was allowed. How many would go? Various activities, even if the lap is allowed, the chance of having a very big break is very high. We are studying. Let’s understand that our role here is not to help sector A or sector B. Our role is to design policies that improve the standard of well-being of Brazilian society.

Economists critical of the government say that radicalism of Minister Paulo Guedes in the crisis could put Brazil in a much worse situation. Is there such radicalism?

No, there is common sense. We are not going to get out of this crisis by doing the same thing that brought us to it. From a structural point of view, the situation of the economy was badly affected by a fiscal policy that placed the State as the main creator of the engine of growth. What exists in our team is good economic theory. There is no radicalism in anything. So much so that we are always in the debates and proposing to listen. What supports the credibility of our policy is the spending cap. There is no way to give it up. How are we going to keep you spending more? This is an inconsistency. To spend more on social policy, we have to reduce spending somewhere. Is it fair that so many people are losing their jobs, having reduced wages, and the civil servant not making a penny of contribution? Couldn’t we save a little on a government employee and spend a little more on fighting poverty? Couldn’t we spend a little less on tax relief for wealthy entrepreneurs and spend a little more on job preservation policies?

The measure to reduce the 50% transfer to the S System, adopted in the crisis, was blocked by the Justice. Why is it so difficult to make these changes?

I really like Reagan’s quote: “It’s simple, but not easy.” It is simple, but it is not easy. It is the decision of the Justice, we will respect it, we will work to make our policies increasingly clear. The question of System S is as follows: the magnitude of this crisis is very heavy. It is essential to keep money in companies’ cash. The System S measure was going to do that, leaving more money in the companies’ cash. More money in company cash is more employment. We will appeal and, step by step, we will be able to advance this agenda.

