Emerald Fennell says Zatanna’s movie will be terrifying

Warner Bros. announced a few months ago the film of Zatanna, a powerful sorceress from DC comics who has a significant fan base. For a long time, fans demanded an adventure for her on the big screen and very soon we will get it together with Emerald Fennell, a talented British director and actress in whose hands the writing of the script was left. During a new interview with Empire magazine, Fennell states that his intention with Zatanna’s film is to write it in a very dark and scary tone.

Do not miss: Gal Gadot could be replaced in the DCEU by a Brazilian Wonder Woman

Emmerald fennell is known for her performances in films such as Mr Nice, Albert noobs, Anna Karenina – 63%, The Danish Girl – 69% and Vita & Virginia. He has also participated in many projects for television, the most prominent being Chickens, Call the midwife and The Crown – 100%, the Netflix series about the British royal family in which he plays Camilla Parker Bowles, controversial character known for his relationship with the prince Carlos and rivalry with the princess Diana of Wales.

With the success of her directorial debut film, Hermosa Venganza – 90% (originally known as Promising Young Woman), which won him the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, Warner Bros. was quick to keep an eye on him for one of his next DCEU projects. Emmerald fennell now he has the reins of the script of Zatanna and has the goal of turning the movie into a dark adventure. Here his statements.

We invite you to read: Zack Snyder and Henry Cavill fans celebrate Man of Steel’s 8th anniversary

There are a lot of things about her that I felt could be very, very interesting. And it will be an opportunity to do something really dark. And that attracted me, to do something big and scary. I love that stuff. The scale of [estas películas] it is so huge and so exciting. Like, why wouldn’t you want to write something like that when you can write huge, massive, crazy sequences and fights? You usually think how can I show this in the smallest and cheapest way [risas]? Having total freedom to let your imagination run wild is a pleasure.

Zatanna was created by Gardner Fox and Murphy anderson, and had her first appearance in DC comics in 1964. She is a powerful magician whose spectacular gifts are often controlled by summons; She is known for her ties to John Constantine and the Justice League Dark. The character was already played in live-action by Serinda Swan, who donned the hat and suit during some episodes of Smallville, leaving a mark among fans of the series and the superheroine.

On the other hand, in April of last year a television series for Justice League Dark was confirmed and so far we have not had more news. Justice League Dark’s first appearance in the comics was in September 2011. It was created by Peter milligan and tells the adventures of a group of DC characters who face supernatural threats, great dangers that not even the Justice League itself would be able to combat. The main members of the ensemble are John Constantine, Shade, Swamp Thing, Madame Xanadu, Deadman, Mindwarp, Enchantress and Zatanna, will the latter be the same incarnation as the one planned for the film? Fennell?

Details on the plot of Zatanna’s movie by Emerald Fennell have not been disclosed. As with many of the DCEU projects that are underway, the secrecy is total and only time will tell us more about them. Not every day we have movies starring heroines from DC comics, that’s why Zatanna’s is becoming something more and more anticipated. It’s clear that Warner Bros. is urgently looking to leave the SnyderVerse behind.

You may also be interested in: Jason Momoa Says He Loved The Snyder Cut And Joined The DCEU Because Of Zack Snyder’s Vision Originally