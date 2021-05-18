Emerald Fennell has written the latest draft of the Nemesis film

It has been years in the project to make a film adaptation of the comic book Nemesis by Mark Millar. The last we heard was last September, when we learned that directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman (from Netflix’s “Power Project”) were joining this movie that has been playing since 2010, the year the comic was released. Now comes an interesting news.

It is Mark Miller himself who brings the latest news of the film by confirming that Emerald Fennell, from “Promising Young Woman”, who we already knew was going to write the script for the film, has submitted the latest draft of the script. This name will sound familiar to you because she is also in charge of writing the film dedicated to the character Zatanna from DC Comics.

This was confirmed by Millar during an interview on the Forbidden Planet program, giving the interesting update on the status of the film:

Emerald Fennell, who just won an Oscar for best screenplay for ‘Promising Young Woman,’ just delivered the latest draft of the Nemesis script, which is extremely cool, especially after the initial development of the film by the late Tony Scott, who laid out some incredible visual ideas for the film!

It does not go into the detail of what will happen now, but it is logical to think that the study should see that proposal, and consequently it will decide what to do, and make the final writing, or give the proposal another turn.

The Nemesis comic is Mark Millar and artist Steve McNiven’s twisted version of the Batman mythos. Instead of Bruce Wayne suffering tragedy and becoming Batman, the wealthy protagonist of Millar uses his resources and training to become something more like the Joker. The film adaptation has been in the hands of 20th Century Fox throughout the 2010s, with Tony Scott and Joe Carnahan linked to it at different times. After production hopes stalled, Nemesis was acquired by Warner Bros. in 2015.

When it became known that the film had new directors, it was also revealed that the plot of the film would be quite distant from the comic. Faced with that story from the cartoons, the film follows a brilliant engineer who witnesses a serious crime committed by the President of the United States and teams up with a vigilante to take down the President and his corrupt government. An adaptation not close to comic and that not even Mark Millar himself understood.

Via information | Forbidden Planet’s