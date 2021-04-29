Emelec celebrates its 92 years with victory

04/29/2021 at 6:15 AM CEST

EFE / Guayaquil

The Brazilian Bragantino put together the party for a large part of the match at the ‘George Capwell’ stadium in celebration of the 92 years of the foundation of Emelec, who hit the goals to stay with him 3-0 win in Group G of the South American Cup. An own goal by defender Anderlan in the 49th minute, and the goals of Colombian midfielder Alexis Zapata, in the 64th minute, and the attacker Alejandro Cabeza, in the 86th minute, declared Emelec’s win, in a match that Bragantino dominated to a great extent. .

Emelec was accurate in the few chances to score against the good defensive work of the visitor, who suffered the expulsion of midfielder Ricardo (minute 73), in an encounter with a torrential downpour in the last 20 minutes.

Bragantino began and ended the first half moving the ball better, with synchronized work of his midfielders in good communion with the attackers, annoying the local who was saved after a shot by the attacker Helinho (minute 18), saved with difficulty by goalkeeper Pedro Ortiz . The good touch of the ball, the changes of front and the filtration of the ball between the defensive lines of the premises continued creating anxiety in Emelec. The visitor’s virtue was to apply marks on the Uruguayan midfielder Sebastián Rodríguez, the right winger Romario Caicedo and the Uruguayan striker Facundo Barceló, to neutralize those who have Emelec as his main attackers.

Just started the second half, the readjustments in Emelec’s offensive proposal allowed him to get ahead on the scoreboard, although the first goal was a own goal by defender Anderlan, after a shot by Romario Caicedo. Later, a corner kick found the Colombian well outlined on the right side. Shoe, who spliced ​​a shot that leaked into the net through goalkeeper Cleiton’s furthest post (minute 64). Then the striker Head converted the 3-0 of a game in which Emelec had great difficulties to violate Bragantino.