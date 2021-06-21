Emeev out, Jeremiah Wells faces Warlley Alves at UFC Vegas 30

With Ramazan Emeev out for undisclosed reasons, Jeremiah Wells will face Warlley alves at UFC Vegas 30.

The change was confirmed by MMA DNA the morning of this Monday.

Wells, will try to debut in the octagon. His debut was scheduled in UFC Vegas 11, but his rival did not receive medical clearance to see action and the fight was canceled. Wells, became known on the regional circuit for being champion of CES MMA Y Cage Fury Fighting Championship. The fighter of Renzo Gracie Philadelphia He will debut with a two-win streak. In his last fight, he subjected Marco Smallman on CFFC 78.

Alves, returned to the Octagon after thirteen months and knocked out Mounir lazzez on UFC Fight Island 8. The Brazilian has been alternating between defeats and victories in his last bouts. A victory against Wells It would give him some reassurance. Warlley became known for being one of the winners of the third season of The Ultimate Fighter Brasil.

UFC Vegas 30 It will be held next Saturday at the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.

