EMD Aceuchal and Miajadas share the points in a goalless match (0-0)

03/28/2021 at 9:31 PM CEST

The start of the Second Phase of the Third Division ended with a zero draw between the Aceuchal and the Miajadas in the game held this Sunday in the Municipal. With this score obtained at the end of the match, the teams were tied at one point in fourth and third position respectively.

During the first half of the game, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a score of 0-0.

The referee showed a yellow card to Aceuchal (Left), while the visiting team did not see any.

At the moment, the Aceuchal and the Miajadas they are tied at one point in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the EMD Aceuchal will play his match against him Stream at home. For his part, Miajadas will play in his fief his match against him Extremadura B.

Data sheetEMD Aceuchal:Juanfran, Leandro, Aguza, Rosales, Margallo, Rafael, Izquierdo, De Cruz, Miguel Angel, Lolo Salazar and MarinMiajadas:Rosiña, Juanfran, De Gracia, Garcia, Alex Jimenez, Falé, Eloy, Charly, Matheus, Maldonado JL and CañameroStadium:MunicipalGoals:0-0