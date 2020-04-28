Embraer announced on Monday, 27, that it had started arbitration proceedings against Boeing, after the American company announced last Saturday the breach of an agreement to buy the commercial aviation division of the Brazilian company – a deal valued at $ 4, 2 billion. On the Stock Exchange, Embraer’s shares dropped by more than 14% at the beginning of the session, to close the day with a 7.49% decrease.

Arbitration is a mechanism used in conflict resolution that does not require justice. Instead of a judge, the negotiation is conducted by a third party chosen by the parties involved in the dispute. A decision usually comes out faster than in ordinary courts.

Embraer’s communication was made through a material fact sent to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). The company does not clarify whether, in addition to arbitration, it will also file a lawsuit.

Boeing’s announcement came amid the biggest crisis in its history, which involves two accidents with its main aircraft, the 737 MAX, and the shutdown of the airline sector due to the covid-19 pandemic. The company claimed that Embraer would not have met all the conditions negotiated in the contract. Embraer accused the American of improperly terminating the contract.

According to a report by the UBS bank, the Brazilian manufacturer must now face a “challenging” future both because of the end of the business and the crisis caused by the covid-19. “Embraer’s regional jet offerings are likely to face a drought in demand over the next 12 months, making things even more challenging.”

“The company’s management expected that the injection of liquidity into the joint venture would strengthen the balance sheet in a net cash position and improve its business jet and defense business,” adds the report. Under the agreement closed in 2018, Embraer would have a 20% stake in the new company and, therefore, a source of funds to inject into its remaining businesses – the executive aviation and defense divisions.

BB Investimentos highlighted, also in a report, that while the American government indicates the possibility of helping Boeing to face the crisis resulting from the coronavirus, the conversations of Brazilian companies with the BNDES are still engaged, especially in the airline sector – a scenario that harms Embraer even more.

According to the bank, the company’s focus now should be its restructuring to protect its cash. Without the $ 4.2 billion it would receive from the sale to Boeing, the company would have to use additional credit lines to face the current crisis.

Financial situation

In a conference call with analysts on Monday, 27, Embraer’s vice president of investor relations, Antonio Garcia, stated that the company has a strong liquidity position and a wide credit line to overcome the covid-19 crisis and frustration with the end of the partnership with Boeing. “We don’t see any liquidity problem for Embraer now,” he said.

In the presentation, the company’s executives said they had more than US $ 3 billion in credit lines, and also had US $ 1 billion in credit lines with banks alone. Questioned by the newspaper The State of S. Paulo on Saturday the possibility of asking the government for help was being considered, Embraer stated that “any support measure will be studied and communicated”.

Other sale

President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that the government may negotiate the sale of Embraer to another company after Boeing announced it had given up on the purchase of the Brazilian commercial aviation division.

Bolsonaro pointed out that the federal government has the so-called golden share, which gives it veto power in strategic decisions in the company, but that, in fact, does not allow the government to negotiate a sale. “We are evaluating, I have the golden share, it is mine, I sign, okay? If the deal is really broken, maybe a new negotiation with another company will start again,” he said when he left Palácio da Alvorada.

The vice president, Hamilton Mourão, said that China can be an alternative for Embraer. “There are evils that come for good. With Embraer remaining in Brazil, the government with its golden share, Embraer has a technology , has a know-how in this domestic aviation. And China is the country that is currently expanding this type of aviation “, said Mourão in a videoconference promoted by the political consultancy Arko Advice.

He pointed out, however, that Embraer “followed all the steps of what was the agreement” with Boeing, which claimed to have broken the contract because the Brazilian would not have fulfilled its obligations. / CRISTIAN FAVARO, ANDRÉ VIEIRA, LUICANA DYNIEWICZ, MARLLA SABINO and JULIA LINDNER

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.