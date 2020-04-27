Embraer’s shares plunged on Monday, pressured by the cancellation of the $ 4.2 billion deal to sell its commercial aviation division to Boeing last weekend.

Visitors observe Embraer’s Praetor 600 model during the aviation fair in Geneva, Switzerland. 5/21/2019. REUTERS / Denis Balibouse

Noises about the failure of the long-awaited transaction were already hitting the market on Friday, when sources said the negotiations had hit an obstacle, causing the Brazilian company’s stock to end down 10.7%.

On Monday, with the cancellation of the official transaction, the company’s shares fell by more than 16% in the minimum, being traded at 6.91 reais, the lowest value since July 2009.

At 3:43 pm, shares fell 6.76%, in contrast to the Ibovespa, which rose 3.91%. In 2020, paper accumulates a drop of more than 60%.

For UBS, the already discouraging scenario for companies in the sector, which face a sharp drop in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, is even more challenging for Embraer.

In the wake of the business failure, Embraer said it has started an arbitration process against Boeing.

The developments in the news are very negative for Embraer, which now finds itself having to compete in the market with other players that are currently better structured, said Ilan Arbetman, analyst at Ativa Investimentos, in a note.

“Even though the company is negotiating a new agreement with another company ahead, which may also imply in less advantageous terms given the current situation, the company will need to work its muscles in order to resume the competitiveness of the past,” he said.

