A passenger capsule allows you to alternate between ground and air

It is a vision of what VIP transport will be like in 50 years

The Embraer Pulse Concept is a prototype of a flying vehicle that allows its passengers to move from one place to another both by land and by air while enjoying a VIP experience.

When a manufacturer presents a prototype, it generally anticipates what will be seen in dealerships in a few years. The mission of the Embraer Pulse Concept It is the same, although it is striking because it tries to foresee what passenger transport will be like … in 2070!

The Embraer Pulse Concept It is a hybrid, and not because of its engine, but because it allows travel both by air and by land. Created by the aircraft manufacturer Embraer, of Brazilian origin, hand in hand with his team Design Ops. However, the operation of the invention is not exactly that of a vehicle that is capable of flying and traveling on the road, but that of a passenger capsule that is automatically transferred from an autonomous aircraft to a land vehicle that is also able to scroll by itself.

The passenger transport capsule is completely transparent so that travelers can observe the landscape without limit. Of course, if they want privacy it can become opaque with a single click. Comfort is another of its maxims, since the distribution of its interior includes various places to sit, including a sofa as if it were a living room in a house.

Technology is another of the props of Embraer Pulse ConceptSince the capsule has several retractable screens where passengers can consult different information or watch a movie during the journey.

What there is no news about is the engine that drives the vehicle, either when driving on the road or when flying over the city. Time to think about it, of course. Will we see something like this come true in half a century?

.