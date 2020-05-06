Embraer hired Itaú Unibanco to advise on the bailout package that is being tailored with the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES). The bailout, which comes after the failed merger with Boeing, could be between $ 1 billion and $ 1.5 billion, Estadão / Broadcast with three market sources.

The operation should also count on the support of other private banks that were invited, but are not yet involved in the negotiations. In the coming days, the development bank should call on these institutions to work together on the aid package to Embraer.

Private banks are interested in the business mainly if it involves granting credit and not buying a stake in the aircraft manufacturer. With the entry of Itaú, Bradesco and Santander, the aid package should involve new credit and the extension of debt already contracted. New issues of debt securities are also considered, such as debentures and stock warrants (in which shareholders have a purchase preference).

When sought, Itaú did not confirm the information that it was chosen to advise Embraer. Earlier, in a conference call with the press, the bank’s president, Candido Bracher, said the institution is participating in discussions to help specific sectors affected by the pandemic, but its appetite is focused on granting credit to companies.

Since Boeing terminated the contract with the Brazilian manufacturer about two weeks ago, it has become clear that Embraer will need capital. The bailout, however, should come after aid to airlines, which are more fragile in the face of the current crisis brought about by the covid-19 pandemic. Since the disease spread, most planes are on the ground, which has threatened the survival of companies.

Long term

Unlike other sectors, in which the problem is short- or medium-term liquidity, with Embraer the problem is deeper. The aircraft manufacturer has a box to honor its main commitments. However, the transaction with Boeing would help to position it for international competition and was part of a long-term strategic plan – which vanished with the termination of the operation. In this business, the bank that operated for Embraer was Citi. Wanted, the bank did not comment.

After requesting an interview, Embraer informed that “it regularly evaluates access to complementary sources of financing, both in the Brazilian and international markets”. The company also affirmed that it analyzes “possible financing, even from BNDES, without having a definition, at that moment, as to a specific line”.

