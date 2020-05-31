Embraer is expected to obtain financing in June from the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) and private banks worth US $ 600 million to meet its demand for executive and commercial jets for the coming months, government sources said in condition of secrecy.

Negotiations are accelerating, according to sources, who estimate that the credit could be released in the coming weeks. The BNDES, Bradesco, Santander, Itaú, Citibank, Morgan Stanley and Natixis are part of the pool of banks that will offer credit to Embraer.

In the balance of the first quarter of this year, the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer announced that it has on the horizon about 16 billion dollars in firm orders for the coming years.

“This shows the company’s solidity and balance in the midst of the crisis that affects the airline industry,” said one of the sources.

“Nobody knows for sure how the future of commercial aviation will be, but it could be an era of smaller planes and private flights and with fewer people flying. Embraer has smaller planes and operates in other areas of aviation. This format shows that the company has value and potential “, added a second source.

The credit line that will be released, according to the sources, will be in the pre-shipment model, in which the local producer of the product / asset that will be sold abroad is financed, and the operation will have guarantees to support the operation.

“The combined financing between the banks has guarantees, it goes directly to Embraer and not to the buyers of the aircraft. It is not in the post-shipment model, but in the pre-shipment model,” said the second source.

Since April, the government has been negotiating a bailout with the main Brazilian airlines to face the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic that hit the sector.

Aid from BNDES and private banks is expected to come out in early July, and Latam’s request for judicial reorganization in the United States was an additional complicating factor in the dealings.

Embraer can also receive this assistance with an amount of approximately US $ 400 million, but according to the sources, this operation, which could include the issuance of convertible debentures and the issuance of bonds, should be for the next year for the national manufacturer.

This year, Embraer found a partnership with the American company Boeing frustrated to create a joint venture for the manufacture of commercial aircraft.

. reported this week that the Brazilian manufacturer has initial and preliminary negotiations with companies in Russia, India and China for a possible future partnership. The talks, even if initial, have already fostered negative manifestations by Abradin, an association that represents the minority shareholders of the companies.

“Abradin is attentive to possible negotiations involving (Chinese) COMAC and will take the necessary measures for fraud against investors to be perpetrated. It is absolutely unacceptable that any negotiation be conducted by the same elements that fraudulently conducted the negotiations with Boeing. Boeing will undoubtedly use in its defense the frauds listed by Abradin in its representation with the European Union to justify undoing the deal, “Abradin president Aurélio Valporto told ..

Sought by . about the new financing, Embraer has yet to comment.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.