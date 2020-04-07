Companies must inform the Ministry of the Economy of the number of workers who work during a health contingency.

The steel, cement and glass production companies that have contracts with the Federal Government will be able to continue operations -despite the sanitary emergency- to supply the emblematic infrastructure projects such as the construction of the Dos Bocas, in Tabasco, the Airport of Saint Lucia “Felipe Ángeles”, he Maya train and the transismic corridor.

Those companies that maintain current contracts with Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and with the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), may also continue working with the minimum number of workers.

Likewise, the coal mines that satisfy the CFE’s demand for the production of electric energy, as well as the energy companies, may continue operating. information technology that guarantee the continuity of computer services in the public, private and social sectors.

The Health Secretary (Ssa) published yesterday in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) an adaptation to the guidelines of substantial activities to allow these industries to continue working in the period of sanitary emergency due to the coronavirus.

“Those steel, cement and glass production companies that have current contracts with the Federal Government, will continue activities that allow them to meet short-term commitments exclusively for the projects of Dos Bocas, Maya train, Felipe Angeles airport, Transismic Corridor; as well as existing contracts considered essential for Petróleos Mexicanos and the Federal Electricity Commission ”, indicates the document published by the Ssa in the DOF.

Initially, the companies of steel, cement Y glass They were included in the group of non-essential activities contained in the decree published last March 31, through which they were ordered to stop operations during the period of health emergency by Covid-19.

However, the Ssa modified this provision on Monday after warning that the suspension of these industrial branches may have irreversible effects.

In the adaptation of the guidelines that detail the extraordinary actions to attend the sanitary emergency, coal mines that are essential to ensure the production and distribution of electrical energy in the country are included.

“The distribution companies of coal will maintain their transport and logistics activities to satisfy the demand of the Federal Electricity Commission. To do this, they will employ a minimum number of workers for this purpose, ”the document states.

Within a period not exceeding 24 hours, companies that will continue working during the health emergency must inform the Ministry of the Economy (SE) of the total number of workers that are essential in their workforce to guarantee the supply of raw materials.