Embiid subdues the Hawks and returns home court factor to the 76ers

The semifinal eliminator of the Eastern Conference of the NBA Playoffs 2021 between Philadelphia 76ers Y Atlanta Hawks smiles at Doc Rivers for the first time since the series began. The Pennsylvania franchise has won in the third game by a score of 127-111, and is ahead for the first time (2-1), recovering the home court factor that it had lost after its defeat in Game 1.

The domain of the meeting has been Joel embiid who has come very close to getting a triple-double. The second in the voting for the MVP of the Season has reached 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in 34 minutes to lead the victory of his own.

Tobias Harris has served as the second sword with 22 points, in addition to eight rebounds and five assists, and Ben Simmons as the playmaker with seven assists and 18 points for the Australian. However, it was not all good news for the Sixers, as Danny Green had to leave the game three and a half minutes after starting with a strained right calf.

In the Hawks, a Trae Young who has reached 28 points and eight assists this time has not been able to bring down the defense of the Eastern Conference champions during the regular season. Of his teammates, only John Collins was at his height in attack: 23 points and three offensive rebounds (of the seven he has taken in total).

Without triples there is no paradise

Atlanta Hawks suffers a lot in attack when the team led by Nate McMillan does not get the shots from the perimeter. With a painting completely dominated by Joel Embiid, Georgia’s have no choice but to get the most out of all their expert shooters. But when the triples don’t come in, they run out of options. In this last game, the Hawks have scored only six of the 23 ‘3’ pitches they tried.