Embiid returns to confront Towns and the row does not subside

Everything returned to calm between them but because they had not crossed. The last major fight in the NBA took place in 2019, with a confrontation between the Sixers and the Timberwolves, a Jimmy Butler who clearly took sides and a train crash between Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthoy Towns that ended with this second in the ground and begging for mercy while applying a key of John Cena, the WWE megastar. A dantesque image. Part of the pandemic has passed, a painful loss for the Dominican, the teams have further increased their positions in the classification and others, but the animosity continues.

Protocol fist clash and little else. Then, display of a Towns stung on the return of Embiid. The Cameroonian returned to action after being ten games out with a left knee injury and could not choose a better day to do so. A plug opened the ban and the 76ers players reacted with tension and harshness, as if remembering what happened two years ago. To this was added that Towns was one of the few threats against them.

Eyes rolled in the sockets of the onlookers who saw Embiid nearly grab Towns by the neck on a play in the fourth quarter. Towns, who had smashed in Embiid’s face previously, went all-out for the basket again, but the inside of the premises prevented him with an action that had to be reviewed. The African apologized to his opponent, knowing that he had not been violent in the play but was liable to receive a warning for unsportsmanlike, to which the American responded with a gesture of unmasked anger. Embiid resorted to free throws, hitting 12, to save his night, while Towns left with 39 points but with the loss to the hotel.