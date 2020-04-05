The star powerhouse of the Philadelphia Sixers, the Cameroonian Joel Embiid, reiterated this Saturday that he feels committed to the financing campaign dedicated to the project to carry out the COVID-19 antibody test that has been started in the Health System of the University of Pennsylvania.

the same Joel Embiid It is aimed at helping front-line healthcare workers, who are most exposed to the spread of the coronavirus.

1.3 MILLION DONATION

A week after publicly pressuring Sixers owners to reverse course in an organization’s 20 percent pay cut plan, Embiid joined with team co-owners Josh Harris Y David Blitzer in a contribution of 1.3 million dollars with which to finance tests for 1,000 workers in the health system.

“We must face the spread of COVID-19 and nothing better than giving support and security to all the medical and health personnel who are in the forefront to help those in need and are at the highest risk of infection,” he said. Embiid.

The franchise player noted that for the past two weeks he has investigated the best ways to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Embiid It has already committed a donation of $ 500,000 to support the purchase of medical supplies, especially those that provide personal protection, which is scarce throughout the country.

actively collaborate

But in conversations with the doctors David T. Martin Apeiron Life and Brian Sennett from Penn Medicine (University of Pennsylvania), was told Embiid that funding the antibody test was a priority, as it has the potential to decrease the need for personal protective equipment.

“It is not as easy as simply writing a check,” he said. Embiid. “It is a process to discover the best way to feel comfortable helping and I firmly believe in this project because it will generate great benefits for the personnel that fight against the coronavirus pandemic.”

Another benefit of meeting people with antibodies against the coronavirus is that if any member of your family has to be admitted for being infected, they could accompany you to the hospital in order to give you moral support.

“Ultimately, antibody testing could be used to determine when people can return to work … possibly even for professional athletes like me,” he said. Embiid.

The 26-year-old Cameroonian center also noted that he had been talking to Harris and the Sixers general manager, Elton Brand, about projects in which they could get involved to help the community face the public health crisis.

Finance the test

Harris Y Blitzer They are graduates of the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and have maintained strong relationships with school officials.

When Harris Y Blitzer they saw the interest of Embiid Because of the project, they decided to partner with him to finance the tests.

“The only way to overcome this dire global crisis is to ensure a safe work environment for healthcare professionals and ultimately find a treatment,” Harris said in a statement. “We are very proud to partner with the amazing Penn Medicine team, who are working tirelessly to achieve this by identifying immunity in our brave doctors and nurses.”

Harris in his statement he also appreciates the status of leader of Embiid in supporting the project and everyone was excited to work together for a cause that the community so badly needs.

“Our medical personnel are on the front line of this crisis, the most affected and we need the help and support that we can provide. We have difficult days ahead, but with collective action like this, together we will achieve it,” the statement underlines. .

CHANGE OF ACTITUD

The Sixers’ relationship with Embiid remained tense about the company’s attempt to reduce wages, but after its rectification, the Cameroonian center praised Harris and the Sixers organization on Twitter for “making a 180 degree turn.”

For the past week and a half, the Sixers have worked closely with Embiid to establish this research fund, as well as donations approaching $ 10 million for initiatives that support hunger relief, education, and the medical community in the Philadelphia area.

Embiid It is also donating money to an organization called First Responders First that helps provide personal protective equipment and other resources to front-line healthcare workers.

