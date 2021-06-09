Embiid is left without MVP but gives the victory to the Sixers, who tie the series

06/09/2021 at 6:36 AM CEST

. / Philadelphia

Night of mixed emotions the one that the Cameroonian pivot had to live Joel embiid who saw the Serbian Nikola Jokic snatch the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award from him, but on the field, with the Philadelphia Sixers, was erected once more in the great figure that scored 40 points and led them to a 118-102 win over the Atlanta Hawks in the second game of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The victory was the Sixers’ first in the best-of-seven series after being defeated in the first and losing the field advantage now held by the Hawks, who return to Atlanta, where the next two games will be played. The third is scheduled for Friday. Embiid is the seventh Sixers player with at least 10 playoff games of more than 30 points in his career.

The Cameroonian finished with a double-double by capturing 13 rebounds, gave two assists, recovered two balls, lost three, put a stopper and played 35 minutes, without allowing the Swiss center Clint Capela, who finished with 10 points and eight balls captured under the hoops, could be a winning factor. Yes it was the forward Tobias Harris, who once again became a major force in the Sixers’ attack by getting 22 points and finish as the second best scorer, in addition to capturing six rebounds and distributing four assists. Also guard Seth Curry was once again the most effective player of the Sixers in shooting from outside the perimeter and contributed 21 points after scoring 5 of 6 3-point attempts, of the 12 achieved by the Philadelphia team. Curry hit his first five triples until he missed one late in the third period.

The scoring inspiration from Embiid, Harris and Curry made up for the bad night that Australian point guard Ben Simmons had, who arrived on the field wearing an Iverson jersey but barely reached four points, after having made only three shots to the basket, and distributed seven assists. . The actions of the Sixers occurred after the game had the legendary Julius Erving as the protagonist of the ceremonial act of the beginning. But it would be the reserve guard Shake Milton who emerged as the winning surprise factor for the Sixers by scoring 14 points, including a triple that made it possible for the Philadelphia team in the end to break the score in their favor. Milton was the sixth man to later lose his spot in the rotation, scoring just 17 points per irregular action in six postseason games. Sixers coach Doc Rivers kept the faith and Milton punished the Hawks and helped the Sixers mount a 14-0 run that opened the game in their favor and lifted the Philadelphia team’s fans from their seats. , which once again filled the stands at Wells Fargo Arena. Milton didn’t play in the first half, but he hit a long-range triple before the horn sounded that sent the Sixers into the fourth quarter with a 91-84 lead. He went ahead with a jump shot early in the fourth quarter for the 95-84 quarter, which would be decisive.

Embiid jumped off the bench and went crazy and was the first to greet Milton before a time out. Milton received a standing ovation shortly after when he left the game with the Sixers up 114-97. His 14 minutes were the most valuable of the second game of the series.

This time there was no surprise as it happened in the first game nor did they allow the Hawks to have a 26-point advantage, which was what the loss cost the Sixers.

Mvp

Embiid had also proved his worth throughout the season, but not to surpass Serbian center Nikola Jokic in the election of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, which was awarded this very Mars by NBA commissioner Adam Silver. .

The base Trae Young scored 21 points for the Hawks, but he was far from the barrier of 35 and 10 assists that he contributed in the first game of the tie that they won at home by 124-128. The Italian power forward Danilo Gallinari scored 21 as many as the second highest scorer and the guard Kevin Huerter had another 20 after he made his first eight shots from the field and all three triples in three quarters.

As in the first game, the Sixers reserves could not keep the game competitive. The five bench players used in the first half went from more to less with guard George Hill and Turkish forward Furkan Korkmaz unable to define against the rival basket and Atlanta recovered on the scoreboard. Huerter and Gallinari made back-to-back triples that helped the Hawks go 57-55 at halftime. Young made a pair of free throws in the third for Atlanta’s first lead, 79-80. But then the inspiration would come from Milton, who had not been well in the elimination against the Washington Wizards in the first round, with just 3.4 points on average, but he scored a triple and there changed the story of the game for the 82nd quarter. 80.

Then came the triples that lifted Sixers fans off their seats and Young, the best player of the postseason, was limited to 11 points at the half after scoring 25 in the first half of the first game. The difference was the defense of Simmons, a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year award, who found a way to nullify Young, something that guard Danny Green had not been able to do in the first game. Everything had been positive for the Sixers, except that Embiid was left without the MVP award. The last player on the Philadelphia team to win it was Allen Iverson in 2001.