Embiid dominates the Spurs

MILWAUKEE BUCKS 117 – 114 BROOKLYN NETS

Giannis, with 49 points, beats Durant, with 42, in one of the best games of the season. The Bucks, two and a half games away with a new assault on Tuesday. Check the chronicle here.

BOSTON CELTICS 119 – 129 PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

The best shooter version of CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard, who combined with 59 points that helped the Blazers to a 119-129 road victory over the Boston Celtics and took a big step toward securing a direct pass to the Western Conference playoffs. McCollum finished with 33 points, including four triples, captured 5 rebounds and distributed 5 assists, leading the attack of the Blazers (36-28), who won the fourth consecutive game and are seventh in the Western Conference, tied with the Lakers and the Mavericks, sixth and fifth respectively. Lillard finished with a double-double of 26 points, 6 rebounds and 13 assists, and acted as the leader in the direction of the Portland game.. While the Bosnian center Jusuf Nurkic was once again the best of the Blazers in the inside game with a double-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two ball recoveries. Norman Powell also responded positively in the Blazers attack and with 23 points, including four 3-pointers from six attempts, he also helped the Portland team win, which finished with 52 percent on field goals, 50%. of triples when scoring 19 of 38 and 85% from the personnel line. Jayson Tatum with 33 points, including four triples, was the best in the Celtics attack, but could not get the decisive goals in the final stretch of the game and the Boston team (34-31) remains in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, which would force them to play the play-in before entering the playoffs. Evan Fournier reached 21 points after scoring five 3-of-seven attempts, but did not prevent the Celtics from losing, nor did Jaylen Brown’s double-double, who had 16 points (in a horrendous series at the pitch, 6 of 22 with 1 of 9 in triples), 11 rebounds and 4 assists.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS 111 – 121 MIAMI HEAT

The Miami Heat had as many as six players above double digits in scoring, and they beat the Hornets in Charlotte to place sixth in the Eastern Conference. What’s more, the team led by Erik Spoelstra takes advantage of Boston’s loss to the Blazers to take advantage of the play-in spots, which they now avoid for a win. Jimmy Butler, with 18 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists, was the most outstanding player on his team along with Bam Adebayo, who added 20 points, 7 rebounds and 10 passes to the basket. The best local player was PJ Washington, who finished with 21 points in a spectacular shooting series (9 of 13, with 3 of 6 on triples). The Hornets currently occupy 8th place in the Eastern Conference with a half game ahead of the Pacers, two over the Wizards and 4.5 over Toronto, which would be left out of the play-in. Sufficient advantage that they will have to manage in the few games that remain in the course, if they want to return to the playoffs, something they have not done since 2016.

DALLAS MAVERICKS 99 – 111 SACRAMENTO KINGS

The Mavericks fall at home to Sacramento and tie with the Lakers and Blazers. The fight to avoid the play-in is stark. Doncic, 30 + 6 + 6, was insufficient. Check the chronicle here.

HOUSTON ROCKETS 97 – 122 NEW YORK KNICKS

Julius Randle was once again the best of the Knicks and with 31 points he led them to victory against the evicted Rockets, the team with the worst record in the League (16-49). Randle, who added 7 rebounds and 6 assists to his statistic, scored 15 points in the third quarter to reinforce the lead and spent the last quarter on the bench with the game already decided in favor of the Knicks (36-28), who won the 11th game of the last 12 played. New York also beat Houston in this season’s opener on February 13 to win the full series for the first time since 2002-03. It’s just the Knicks’ second win at Houston in 16 trips, after the previous one came on November 21, 2015. Randle continued his recent stellar game by scoring at least 30 points for the fourth time in five games. It is the thirteenth time this season that he has finished with 30 points or more. Derrick Rose emerged as the sixth Knicks player by contributing 24 points, including four triples, with 6 rebounds and 4 assists.. Also, RJ Barrett had 21 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. The Knicks as a team had 18 3-pointers of 35 attempts, which were decisive for the win. The Rockets scored five straight points, punctuated by dunk from Christian Wood, to cut the lead to 64-73 with about 5 minutes left in the third quarter. But Randle hit an off-balance layup a few seconds later before hitting back-to-back triples to extend New York’s lead to 64-81 with 4 minutes left in the quarter. After his second triple in that span, a small but vocal group of Knicks fans, present at the Toyota Center in Houston, began to shout: “MVP, MVP.” Wood, with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists, was the leader of the Rockets.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 120 – 123 PHOENIX SUNS

Devin Booker, with 32 points and 6 assists, again led the Suns’ winning attack, which gave suspense to their triumph against the Thunder. Along with Booker, Chris Paul also responded with a double-double of 18 points and 11 assists, which helped the Suns triumph (46-18), the fourth in a row, that puts them back at the top of the Western Conference standings and the best record in the League, tied with the Jazz, who had a rest day. Forward Torrey Craig also excelled in the inside game with a double-double of 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. After having suffered the worst loss in NBA history, 95-152, the night before, against the Pacers, the Thunder were reunited with their best defense and although they reached the fourth period with 13 points behind, they struggled and got into the game. back in the game for a 35-25 final run. It was not enough for them to avoid defeat, but at least they saved the image of the team, which had Darius Bazley as its best player with 19 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists. Theo Maledon had another 18 points with 4 rebounds and 4 assists, which also did not prevent the defeat of the Thunder (21-44), the third in a row. Gabriel Deck, who debuted on Saturday to be part of the worst game in team history, showed his class in the second and contributed 11 points in the 19 minutes he was on the track. The former Real Madrid player made 4 of 6 shots from the field, missed a 3-point attempt, and hit 3-3 from the personnel line. In addition to having prominence in the interior game with 6 rebounds, which he distributed to both sides of the field and gave 3 assists.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS 111 – 113 PHILADELPHIA SIXERS (OT)

Joel Embiid had a double-double of 34 points, including four in overtime, and 12 rebounds that helped the Sixers beat the Spurs. Seth Curry had another 22 points, going perfect 6 of 6 on 3s, and Dwight Howard emerged as the winning factor as the sixth player to dominate in the paint. Howard, as in his best times, in just 18 minutes of action, contributed a double-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds and had 3 blocks. The victory was the fourth in a row for the Sixers (43-21), who are left alone at the top of the Eastern Conference standings after the Nets (43-22) lost on the road to the Bucks. Lonnie Walker IV, who came out of reserve, had 23 points as the best scorer for the Spurs, who lost their third game in a row and went 31-32, jeopardizing their move to the play-in tournament. Keldon Johnson added 19 points, Rudy Gay had 18 and Gorgui Dieng, who also came out of reserve, added 17 points. San Antonio was left without four starters as Dejounte Murray and Derrick White missed the game due to injuries and DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl rested. The Spurs tied the game at 102 with a triple by Gay with 2:37 to end regulation time. The Sixers regained the lead in subsequent possession with a 3-pointer from Curry. only to see Johnson hit another triple that tied the score. Embiid and Johnson pushed their way into the lane to keep the game tied at 107 with 1:03 left, after Matisse Thybulle blocked Patty Mills’ three-point attempt. Embiid missed a jump shot from five meters and the game had to go into extra time. Both teams battled offensively in overtime, combining to score just nine points on 3 of 11 shots.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS 114 – 121 TORONTO RAPTORS

LeBron was injured again and the Lakers couldn’t beat Toronto. Los Angeles, 1-6 in the last seven games, are close to the play-in. Check the chronicle here.