Embiid and Sixers show themselves off against Wizards and take a 3-0 lead

05/30/2021 at 10:52 AM CEST

Adrià Leon

Clear victory of the Philadelphia Sixers against some Wizards who only managed to reach the outcome alive in the first game of the series. This time it was Joel embiid the one who threw the team on his back to show that he is prepared for absolutely everything that comes.

The meeting did not have much history, with some 76ers who achieved six rental points in each of the rooms of the first half, +12 at rest. After passing through the changing rooms, Washington did not react, which definitively disengaged from the fight with an unfavorable partial of the 28-37. Already in the last quarter, Doc Rivers’ team dropped a gear to the game and the 3-0 became reality.

The advantage allows the Sixers to be just one victory away from the semifinals that will be played against the winner of the series New York Knicks – Atlanta Hawks. Stellar Embiid, who added 36 points -25 in the first half-, eight rebounds, two assists and three recoveries.

The Wells Fargo Center was a party before 10,000 fans, the highest number to attend an indoor sporting event in the nation’s capital after the last 14 months.