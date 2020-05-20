Ember Moon could be forced to retire due to her injury. The fighter says her injury to the Achilles Tendon could force her to quit wrestling.

Ember Moon could be forced to retire due to injury

Ember Moon was one of the guests on the WWE Backstage show aired tonight on FS1 and the fighter hinted that the injury to the Achilles tendon that she suffers could force her to withdraw from wrestling. These are the words that Ember Moon said on the show.

I look back on my WWE career, I’ve been here five years, “said Moon.” Yes, I could say, I should have been the one to end Asuka’s streak, or so I wished. I could say, man, Bayley and I at SummerSlam, I wish I had done more. The more and more I sit and look at everything I’ve done and would do again, I think about my injury today. Realizing that I may have an injury that ends my career. I come back from the hardest injury and I may not have a chance to redeem myself from all the things I wanted to do and want to do in my future. It is very difficult to remember and regret when I try to look ahead. “

An excited Ember Moon continued speaking

I keep looking forward and pushing forward because this is what I love. This is my passion, this is the only thing I have always wanted. And I want that opportunity not to look back, but to look forward and be better than ever. It is very difficult to look back. It really is. I hope to have more fighting. I will show you that it is worth exchanging those mistakes and those regrets. It’s going to be a while before I do. “

Hopefully Ember Moon can return to the ring sooner rather than later.

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish.