Embarrassing words from Deontay Wilder to Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder has reappeared for his third match with Tyson fury, scheduled for July 24. Based on his latest statements, it seems that Wilder is taking this fight beyond sports.

“My mentality is to hurt a person so badly, to the point of disfiguring him so that his mother did not even know who he was. I want to behead him in every way »said the American in a broadcast on YouTube.

You cannot run, you cannot hide. You have to go through me. I am the strongest hitter in heavyweight history and will continue to be »Wilder declared.

«Of course I see it as cowardice to want to evade me. Why do you do it? I am ready to regain the title », commented “The Bronze Bomber” on Fury’s intention to box with Joshua, before giving him a rematch.