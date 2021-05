Updated 11/05/2021 – 13:07

Sara sorribes advanced round in the Rome Masters after winning the Italian Camila giorgi in three sets by 7-6, 6-7 and 7-5 … but the most surprising thing was the tense ‘duel’ that the chair umpire had to live Lara morgane. “Is it possible for someone to come? Giorgi’s father is very angry and I wish someone was here,” he said, his voice noticeably nervous.