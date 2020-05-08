Worldwide phenomenon, pandemic affects and worsens the economic situation in all countries. National States, however, exist to anticipate and mitigate such problems. Its action is inevitable. Naturally, entrepreneurs from all over the planet defend their interests and want quick solutions. However, in a few places it was done as much by the worsening of the situation as in Brazil. Here, the boycott against the only way to shorten the drama was explicit: the policy of social detachment. History is known, by deeds and words, the President of the Republic worsened the situation with which he said he was bothered. It was a disservice to the economy itself.

On Thursday, Bolsonaro might have imagined crossing the Rubicon. But what they had left was the scenic act of an extravagant march through the Praça dos Três Poderes. Triumph of nothing, more than useless, was embarrassing. Coping gesture? Perhaps it was an intention, but it will remain the story of the day when a President of the Republic spontaneously submitted his power to another, as if Dias Toffoli was the true head of state.

It was disconcerting to watch an embarrassed STF president say to Jair Bolsonaro, between the lines, that the president of the Republic is he, Jair, not Toffoli; which is the task of the Executive, not the Supreme, to plan actions, build consensus, articulate political actors and society – governors, inclusive. Well, would they want more than those gentlemen?

A sign of improvisation, the “march” was perhaps intended for “March on Rome”, from 1922, but it was another eloquent cry of amateurism. An embarrassing spectacle that, in the end, seemed more like a retreat from disorganized troops, with no project and no command. It will please the usual fanatics, but it does not communicate with the nation nor does it present exits. There are places from which there is no turning back.

* Carlos Melo, political scientist. Insper professor.

See too:

Bolsonaro walks to the Supreme Court to meet with Toffoli

.