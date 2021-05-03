Embarrassing fight between players from Monaco and Lyon with four sent off after the final whistle of the match

The match between Monaco and the Lyon played at the Luis II stadium and won by the visitors (2-3), ended with five red cards, one in the final leg of the meeting and four after the end after a brawl between components of both teams.

The referee Clement turpin, who sent off Lyon’s Maxence Caqueret in the 70th minute for a double yellow card, ended up showing red cards to Pietro Pellegri Y Willem geubbels from Monaco already Mattia De Sciglio Y Marcelo of the visiting team.

Once the end of the clash was signaled the situation became entangled between the components of both teams that faced each other on the pitch. The tension invaded the players and some members of the coaching staff had to intervene to defuse the situation. In the end, referee Turpin chose to show four red cards, two for each team.

It was a key game for Monaco, who lost 2-3 and fell out of the bid for the leadership of the League 1 to which Lille and Paris Saint Germain aspire, with three days remaining.