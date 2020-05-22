With our cinematographers’ passports in hand, we will break social isolation in order to travel, but in greater security, through films. After New York, we go to Paris. No filmmaker forgets Jean Seberg, like Patricia – Jean-Paul Belmondo, like Michel Poiccard, calls it Patriciá – selling The New York Herald Tribune on Avenue des Champs Elysées in Hunted / À Bout de Souffle, the 1960’s nouvelle vague emblem film. Michel kills a policeman and begins a journey of no return, dragging the American in Paris with him.

Camera in hand, direct sound and the musical phrase. Paris, even in black and white, was a party at that time when cinema, France and the world were in transformation. Almost 60 years later, the avenue was occupied by demonstrators in the noisy celebration of France’s victory in football in The miserable, by Ladj Ly, awarded at Cannes last year.

Up the avenue, up there is the Arch of Triumph, built to commemorate Napoleon’s military victories. The arch is in the center of a patella and on the other side the avenue continues with another name, but this one is not so photogenic and is less frequented by the cinema. Godard is black and white. Want to see the arch in color, and today? Relax and get ready for the pauleira. The persecution of Ethan Hawke, that is, Tom Cruise, in Mission Impossible – Fallout Effect2018’s Christopher McQuarrie is electrifying, spectacularly filmed. And it is accurate, coming from the edges, through the side streets, until it ends in the great avenue, and in the arch. You can wait for the quarantine to end and go there to check it out. One can only imagine – always imagine – what it must have been like to isolate the entire area for filming.

Want to know the Bastille? Look The Cat Gone, by Cédric Klapisch, 1996. The Beaubourg? In 2014, Karim Aïnouz did an admirable average for the series Cathedrals of Culture, idealized by Wim Wenders. If the big buildings could talk to us, what would they say? What would the Georges Pompidou Center?

Located in Field of Mars from the French capital, the Eiffel Tower was created to be the entrance arch of the Universal Exhibition of 1889. It became the most famous postcard in Paris and the most visited monument with paid entrance in the world. In films, it appears frequently, in almost every film with a general shot of the city – it is its tallest building. Everything is more at the Tour Eiffel. More action – Jackie Chan, banging and munching on Rush Hour 3, by Brett Ratner, 2007. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in MIB – Men in Black International, by F. Gary Gray, from last year. The tower as a portal to another dimension, and where the great alien invasion can begin, if the special agents were not alert.

Notre Dame? It is closed, and surrounded by sidings, after the fire, but any version of Victor Hugo, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, in animation or live action, the show in detail, inside and outside.

And, of course, the Louvre. The group of friends running around the museum’s grand alley in Bando Apart, another Godard, from 1964. Anna Karina and her friends, Sami Frey and Claude Brasseur, filmed in black and white. The mixture of film noir, comedy and drama. Or, in the author’s words, Alice’s encounter with Kafka.

Two years later, in a William Wyler comedy – How to Steal a Million Dollars – Audrey Hepburn, magnificently photographed in color (dressed by Givenchy, Cartier jewelry), hires Peter O’Toole to steal from a museum that is the Louvre, but is not named as such, a sculpture credited to Benvenuto Cellini. The piece, in fact, is the work of her father and, in this way, she tries to prevent him from being unmasked as a counterfeiter. It would go wrong – security breach, forgery – the Louvre would not even joke about it.

But he agreed to be the scene of the murder that sparks the investigation by professor of religious iconography and symbology Robert Langdon, moreover, Tom Hanks, in The Da Vinci Code, by Ron Howard, 2006. In the same film, Saint Sulpice church, in Saint Germain, is the scene of another decisive scene.

We can schedule new trips. And just keep your passport valid for the next step.

