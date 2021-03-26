Emater raises soybean harvest forecast for Rio Grande do Sul above 20 million tns

By Roberto Samora

SÃO PAULO, Mar 25 (Reuters) – The soybean harvest estimate for Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil’s third-largest oilseed producing state, was revised up on Thursday, to a record volume of more than 20 million tons , and growers expect good rains in January, considered a key month to define productivity, said Emater-RS.

“We broke two barriers in this harvest: the 6 million hectares (in planted area) and the 20 million tons,” Emater-RS technical director Alencar Rugeri said during the live broadcast to present the numbers.

Initially, the Rio Grande do Sul technical assistance company had projected the Rio Grande do Sul soybean harvest at 18.95 million tons.

With the current projection, the soybean harvest in Rio Grande do Sul is expected to almost double compared to the previous season, when production amounted to 11.22 million tons, impacted by the severe drought.

The productivity of the Rio Grande do Sul soybean crop is expected to grow 76.6% compared to last season, to 3,326 kilograms per hectare, the second highest level in the state’s history.

Rugeri considered that the harvest, whose harvest is just beginning, still needs rain. But he said he was “convinced that the super harvest estimate should be confirmed” due to the indication of the numbers thus far.

If the weather contributes, the harvest should be completed in April, the expert said.

In recent years, Rio Grande do Sul has lagged behind Mato Grosso and Paraná in soy production in the country, the world’s largest producer and exporter of oilseeds.

With the current projection for 2020/21 of 20.2 million tons, the state of Rio Grande do Sul should be very close to Paraná, whose harvest was estimated last month at 20.34 million tons.

The corn harvest in Rio Grande do Sul was estimated at 4.3 million tons in 2020/21, compared to 4.15 million in the previous cycle, but was below expectations due to the December drought.

