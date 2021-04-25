Emanuel ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete knocked out ‘Smurf’ Díaz in a full-fledged war

WBO Featherweight World Champion Emanuel Navarrete fought Christopher Diaz to a stoppage in the twelfth round. He dropped Diaz four times in the fight.

The first round was close, with both men feeling each other. Diaz boxed well and hit the best shots in the second. In the third, Navarrete was being very aggressive and throwing a lot of punches, with several landing big.

During the fourth, Navarrete dropped Diaz with a great uppercut and was looking for the end with Diaz fighting him. A good shootout in the fifth, with both landing well at close range.

Diaz was digging to the body in the sixth, taking the fight to Navarrete. Almost all of Diaz’s shots went to the body. They were exchanging strong punches in the seventh and they both landed well. Diaz lost a point for hitting Navarrete on the back. More action in the eight, with Diaz digging more to the body. They were both very offended. Navarrete landed a great three-punch combination, with an uppercut, to drop Diaz for the second time. Navarrete released his hands and dropped Diaz for the third time with a combination of shots.

Navarrete was throwing a lot of shots in the ninth and doing damage. In the 10th, Diaz and Navarrete were working at a slower pace, both landing decent shots. At the beginning of the eleventh, Diaz let go of his hands. It was a war of coups for most of the three minutes.

They went to war at the beginning of the twelfth, since Díaz went for the boke with great blows and Navarrete defended himself. Navarrete shook Diaz badly and knocked him down for the fourth time. The account expired, but Diaz’s corner threw in the towel.