Emanuel Navarrete vs. Christopher Díaz: Date, time and TV channel to see the fight for the Feather World title | Boxing

Next Saturday 24 of April Florida will once again dress in the colors of Mexico because one of the sensations of Aztec boxing reappears, Emanuel the Cowboy Navarrete. The Mexican fighter will defend his WBO Feather World Title in front of the Puerto Rican Christopher Smurf Diaz.

The 2020 started and ended in the best way for the born in San Juan Zitlaltepec, after having defended his crown from 122 pound versus Jeo Santísima and its subsequent consecration in the 126, after defeating, in a pale presentation, Ruben Villa. “Villa was not enthusiastic at the time of the fight. His plan was to run a lot and, although he did score a lot, and maybe he took several rounds, I think he lacked a little more proposal, “said the Cowboy to Bolavip exclusively.

On the other hand, Christopher Diaz will arrive at Florida with a record of 26 fights won and two losses to Shakur stevenson Y Masayuki Ito. Before the Puerto Rican, Emanuel Navarrete he knows that he will live a war because he is “training like crazy” to defeat him.

On the other hand, on the same billboard, Edgar berlanga will appear in front of Demond Nicholson with the aim of being positioned again in the 2021 for a World Cup fight.

Schedules and channels of Emanuel Navarrete vs. Chritopher Diaz

The billboard will be carried forward by Top rank and will be broadcast by ESPN in order to USA from the 19:00 of peaceful and the 22:00 of this.

Schedules confirmed for #NavarreteDiaz on the 24th, LIVE, by #CombateSPACE! (9 PM / 10 PM / 11 PM ) A lot of expectation and spicy Latin in the fight for the WBO Feather World Title Who gets it? pic.twitter.com/IiDJXVPRjl – GreyJoy House Space (@canalspace) April 16, 2021

On the other hand, in Latin America the combat will be broadcast by Combat Space. From the 21:00 on Mexico, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Ecuador Y Peru, the 22:00 on Chile and Venezuela, and in Argentina Y Uruguay from the 23:00.

Full billboard

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Christopher Díaz // WBO Feather World Title

Edgar Berlanga vs. Demon Nicholson // Eight rounds Super Middle