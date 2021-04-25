Emanuel Navarrete defeated Christopher Díaz in an epic last round and retains the WBO world featherweight championship

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Kissimmee, a town in the state of Florida in the southeastern United States, hosted the Feather World Championship, WBO version. They faced the champion, Emanuel Navarrete, and the challenger, Christopher Diaz. Top Rank promoted the event.

«The Cowboy» Navarrete (33-1, 28 KO) made his first belt defense against «The Smurf» Díaz (26-3, 16 KO), in a Mexico-Puerto Rico duel as on so many occasions in the history of Noble Arte … and no one can feel disappointed by what was seen in the Kissimmee match. They were studied at the beginning of hostilities, and it was the champion who exposed the first bad intentions towards the aspirant Díaz, thanks to his greater height and length of arms. However, the first rounds were even, with Díaz more constant and active mainly in the second, but the feeling of danger in the face of the variety of blows and trajectories of the Vaquero. The contenders were released from the third round, with beautiful leather exchanges accepted by both, both in static positions and in displacement, like a beautiful left uppercut that knocked down Puerto Rico. It was the fourth round, and Díaz showed good recovery capacity in the next, full of will (and some blow in places not allowed).

The lawsuit came quite lively and with alternatives in its second half, with a point subtracted from Díaz for repeatedly hitting Navarrete’s back. After finishing the seventh round in good spirits the Puerto Rican, the eighth became decisive: with his fans shouting “Pi-tu-fo”, encouraged by the performance of the Central American, Navarrete hit a combination that sent him to the canvas, at the that added another knockdown for Diaz with body shots. The aspirant suffered a lot from the accumulation of minutes in a total war, which is what the contest had changed into. The enormous heart of Christopher Díaz was what made him resist standing, although he could not hear the final bell because, in the twelfth and last round, he played everything for everything to knock out the Vaquero, and what happened is that the contra was hunted by Navarrete. He fell, got up with an out-of-this-world courage, but his corner and the doctor burst into the ring, advising the referee (excessively tolerant of the carnage) that, despite the only ten seconds remaining, he should not continue with the fight. He deserved it, but health must always come first.

The semifondo duel of the night showed us the New Yorker of Puerto Rican origin Edgar Berlanga (17-0, 16 KO) and also the American Demond Nicholson (23-4-1, 20 KO), eight rounds at super middleweight. For the first time, Berlanga heard the second round announced, ending his impressive 16 KO streak in the first. With good judgment, The Monster devoted himself to work and not obsessed with statistics, as a result of which he landed a hook to Nicholson’s temple, which fell in the second round. After another series of impacts, before which he tried to catch his rival as best he could, history repeated itself in the third. Demond Nicholson, despite his visits to the canvas, was a competent and tough fighter, also reaching out dangerously hands towards the budding star. However, he suffered a new fall at the beginning of the fifth round, and gave the feeling of having heavy legs and not being as agile, even following with great courage. In the last seconds of the fight, Nicholson’s fourth trip to the stage closed the clash with the feeling that, despite not having won with a spectacular knockout, a great learning for Édgar Berlanga, who won on the wide cards with 79-68 , 79-69 and 79-69.

In the previous fights, the American born in Puerto Rico Josué Vargas (19-1, 9 KO) beat the Californian Willie shaw (13-3, 9 KO) to ten rounds at super lightweight. The public present vibrated with the fight, in which there were stark exchanges from the first round, although logically that frenetic pace could not be followed throughout the fight. 98-92, 99-91 and 99-91 were the scores, perhaps exaggerated, in benefit of Vargas. Also, the promising welterweight Xander Zayas (8-0, 6 KO) won before the first break of their fight to Demarcus layton (8-2-1, 5 KO). Name to follow that of the Puerto Rican of only 18 years old.