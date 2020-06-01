America v Communications – CONCACAF Champions League 2020 | Jam Media / .
Recently, the Argentine defender of America, Emanuel Aguilera, declared that he would analyze the offer to play for the Mexican team, if the opportunity ever presents itself. The defender does not even have Mexican citizenship pending.
It doesn’t close the doors.
“They have not called me from the Mexican National Team and, if they call me, I would analyze it, think about it.”
-Emanuel Aguilera. pic.twitter.com/TyKRElAed2
– SUPERL1DER (@superlidermx) May 30, 2020
Aguilera stated that he would like to play for a team and having never been called up to play for Argentina, he is eligible to wear the Tri shirt, as long as he obtains Mexican nationality. However, summoning the defense of America to the national team would not be a good option.
Emanuel Aguilera will be 31 years old in a few days and his level with America has decreased tournament by tournament and it could be argued that only his first year with the Azulcremas was of a good defensive level. In the event that he obtains Mexican nationality, it would be a setback to summon him, as there are currently several young Mexican central defenses that are developing.
In addition to veterans such as Néstor Araujo, Héctor Moreno, Diego Reyes and Carlos Salcedo, several young people are developing with a view to the Tri Mayor, such as Johan Vásquez, Edson Álvarez and even Luis Romo, who has played as central defender with Cruz Azul in the canceled Closing 2020.
Summoning Aguilera would only hinder the growth of these young defenders, in addition to the fact that there are several doubts about exactly what the Argentine could contribute, since every day it seems that he is a starter in America due to the lack of options.