Emails Revealed Where Trump Pressures Justice Department

During the last weeks of his presidency, Donald Trump and his allies pressured the Justice Department to investigate unfounded allegations of electoral fraud, despite the fact that the former secretary had said there was no evidence of widespread fraud, according to emails released Tuesday by the Oversight Commission of the lower house.

The emails reveal the extent to which the president, his chief of staff, and other allies pressured the then Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to join the Trump campaign, which was trying to challenge the election result, and they even suggested that he appeal to the Supreme Court.

New details in the emails reveal how Trump pressured government agencies to will challenge the 2020 results through false accusations despite the fact that both National Security and Justice officials and Republican leaders across the country assured repeatedly that there was no widespread fraud. Former Attorney General William Barr, one of Trump’s faithful, assured that there was no widespread fraud.

The messages to Rosen include demystified conspiracy theories and false information about voter fraud. Trump’s lies About the election they spurred the mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6 in a failed attempt to prevent Joe Biden’s certification of victory.

The head of the presidential office, Mark Meadows, asked Rosen to investigate conspiracy theories and urged him to meet with an ally of Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer, who unsubstantiated that Italy used satellites and military technology to alter votes.

When Rosen forwarded the Meadows email to Rich donoghue, the acting undersecretary of Justice, he responded in a note, “total madness.” Rosen wrote him that he was asked to meet with Giuliani’s associate by the FBI and he replied that no, the man could call the FBI’s telephone number for receiving complaints or go to a local office of the agency. Giuliani considered himself “Insulted” by the answer.

Asked if I would reconsider, I flatly refused, said I would not give Giuliani or any of his ‘witnesses’ special treatment, and reaffirmed once again that I will not speak to Giuliani on this matter, ”Rosen wrote.

